China CITIC Bank International Limited announces Determination of Tender Consideration in relation to Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of the US$500,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Notes due 2020 (ISIN XS0520490672; Common Code 052049067) (the "Notes")

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the press release by China CITIC Bank International Limited (the "Company") dated 14 February 2019 (the "Press Release") relating to the offer to purchase (the "Offer") for cash any and all of the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by holders and accepted for purchase, on the terms and conditions set forth in the tender offer memorandum dated 14 February 2019 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined here shall have the meaning given to them in the Press Release and the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Determination of the Tender Consideration

The Company hereby announces that the Tender Consideration, determined by reference to a Fixed Spread of 80 basis points for the Notes over the Reference Yield at 11:00 a.m., New York City time (4:00 p.m., London time) on 25 February 2019, will be US$1,045.66 for each US$1,000 in principal amount of Notes.

Further Details

The terms of the Offer are more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. For additional information regarding the conditions of the Offer, please refer to the Tender Offer Memorandum and its related documents.

The Company (as the Offeror) has appointed China CITIC Bank International Limited, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and ICBC International Securities Limited as the Dealer Managers, and D.F. King Limited as the Information and Tender Agent, with respect to the Offer.

Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum and its related documents may be found on the Offer Website or may be requested from the Information and Tender Agent at:

Phone (London): +44 20 7920 9700 Phone (Hong Kong): +852 3953 7231 Email: CITIC@dfkingltd.com Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/CITIC

Any questions or requests for assistance concerning the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers at:

China CITIC Bank International Limited

Address: 80 FL. International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong Phone: +852 3603 6846 (Hong Kong) Fax: +852 3603 4833 Email: CNCBI_DCM@cncbinternational.com



Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Address: Citigroup Centre, Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5LB, United Kingdom Phone: +852 2501 2693 (Hong Kong)

+44 20 7986 9000 (London)

+1 212 723 6106 (New York) Fax: +44 20 7986 1842 Email: liabilitymanagement.asia@citi.com



The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Address: Level 17, HSBC Main Building, 1 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong Phone: +852 2822 4100 (Hong Kong)

+44 20 7992 6237 (London)

+1 212 525 5552 (New York) Email: liability.management@hsbcib.com



ICBC International Securities Limited

Address: 37/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong Phone: +852 2683 3778 (Hong Kong) Fax: +852 2683 3340 Email: liabilitymanagement2019@icbci.com.hk

Important Information

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation to buy any Notes nor is it a solicitation for acceptance of the Offer. The Company is making the Offer only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Tender Offer Memorandum. The Offer is not being made to (nor will tenders of Notes be accepted from or on behalf of) holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. This press release must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. None of the Dealer Managers, the Information and Tender Agent, the Trustee or the Company makes any recommendation as to whether the holders should tender Notes or participate in the Offer.

