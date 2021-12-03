China Clear Aligner Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Align Technology, Inc., Angelalign Technology, Inc., Zhengli Technology Co. Ltd., and Huge Dental

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Clear Aligner Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's clear aligner market has been badly impacted by the pandemic in the initial months of 2020. The Chinese clear aligner market, on the other hand, has seen a substantial sales comeback since the country reopened.

This is due to the gradual reopening of dental and orthodontic clinics, as well as a rapid rebound in patient numbers. Despite COVID-19's initial setback, the market has successfully adjusted by using lower capacity, production machinery, and other techniques that decrease the need for manual labour. This has further decreased the labour expenses of clear aligner companies while also improving the quality of their products.



China's clear aligner market has increased significantly during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. China's clear aligner market is expected to increase due to the rising GNI per capita, rapid urbanization, dominating younger population, increasing treatment rate, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as clear aligner restriction, undersupply of orthodontics and dentists, etc. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like increasing involvement of private medical institutions, technological advancements, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China clear aligner market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.



China clear aligner market is dominated by a few major players. The key players of China clear aligner market are Align Technology, Inc., Angelalign Technology, Inc., Zhengli Technology Co. Ltd., and Huge Dental are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Orthodontics: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Malocclusion and Orthodontics

2.1.2 Orthodontics Treatment Methods

2.1.3 Traditional v/s Clear Aligner

2.2 Clear Aligner: An Overview

2.2.1 Introduction to Clear Aligner

2.2.2 Benefits of Clear Aligner

2.2.3 Disadvantages of Clear Aligner

2.2.4 Types of Clear Aligner

2.3 Clear Aligner Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Clear Aligner Segmentation by Age Group



3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Orthodontics Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 China Orthodontics Market by Value

3.1.2 China Orthodontics Market by Treatment Type (Traditional and Clear Aligner)

3.2 China Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 China Clear Aligner Market by Value

3.2.2 China Clear Aligner Market by Cases

3.2.3 China Clear Aligner Cases by Age Group (Adults and Children & Teenagers)

3.3 China Clear Aligner Market: Age Group Analysis

3.3.1 China Adult Clear Aligner Market by Cases

3.3.2 China Children & Teenager Clear Aligner Market by Cases



4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on China Clear Aligner Market

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Clear Aligner Market Players

4.3 Increase Use of Teledentistry



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing GNI Per Capita

5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.3 Dominating Younger Population

5.1.4 Rising Prevalence of Dental Malocclusion

5.1.5 Escalating Demand for Aesthetics Enhancement

5.1.6 Increasing Treatment Rate

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Clear Aligner Restriction

5.2.2 Undersupply of Orthodontists and Dentists

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Technological Advancements

5.3.2 Increasing Involvement of Private Medical Institutions



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 China Clear Aligner Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 China Clear Aligner Players by Market Share

6.3 China Clear Aligner Market Players by R&D Expenses

6.4 China Clear Aligner Market Players by Shipment Cases



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategy

Align Technology, Inc.

Angelalign Technology, Inc.

Huge Dental

Zhengli Technology Co. Ltd.

