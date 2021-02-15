China Coal Imports Market Report 2021: If the COVID-19 Epidemic Continues into 2021, Imports will Continue to Decline in 2021 and will Not Resume Growth Until 2022 - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Coal Imports in China, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China is the largest coal producer and consumer. The huge coal consumption in China encourages foreign coal producers to expand their production capacity. In addition, overseas coal mines are mostly opencast ones, which makes it easy to increase production. However, coal production in China is restricted by environmental protection policies and other factors.



In recent years, some small and medium-sized coal mines had to cut or even stop production because their environmental protection facilities failed to meet standards. Meanwhile, the rising mining costs have made the coal prices in China higher than the international coal prices. For example, in 2019, the average price of imported coal was only US$78 per ton, about 10% lower than that of domestic coal.

According to this analysis, the logistics costs for imported coal are very low because imported coal mostly enters China by sea. While the logistics costs for domestic coal are far higher because the prices of refined oil are more expensive in China than in other parts of the world, and the expressway tolls are excessively high. Therefore, China imports a large quantity of coal every year.

China's coal imports rose from 204.06 million tons in 2015 to 299.67 million tons in 2019. In 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the deterioration of relations between China and Australia, China's coal imports have shown a downward trend. From January to November 2020, China's coal imports amounted to approximately 264.83 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 10.8%.

Coal imports are classified into anthracite, coking coal, other coal, other bituminous coal and lignite. The first three types of coal are used for thermal power generation and collectively called as steam coal in China. China's coal imports are dominated by steam coal that has a low average price.

According to the analyst, coal import can bring the following benefits to China: (1) Appropriate amount of coal imports can suppress the price fluctuations and speculation on China's coal market so that the downstream industries can maintain stable production and operation; and (2) the import of high-quality coking coal that China lacks can promote the development of China's coke and metal smelting industries.

According to the analyst's prediction, if the COVID-19 epidemic is relieved in 2021, China's coal imports will increase in 2021-2025. Although China has reduced its coal imports from Australia, it will look for coal from other countries as an alternative. If the COVID-19 epidemic continues in 2021, it is expected that China's coal imports will continue to decline in 2021 and will not resume growth until 2022.

Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's coal import market

coal import market Policy Environment of China Coal Import

Competition Status of Coal Import Market

Supply and Demand Status of Coal Import in China

Major Brand Enterprises in China Coal Market

Coal Market China's Import and Export of Coals 2017-2020

Import and Export of Coals 2017-2020 Consumer Survey on China Coal Import Market

Driving Forces and Market Opportunities in China Coal Import Market, 2021-2025

Coal Import Market, 2021-2025 Threats and Challenges in China Coal Import Market, 2021-2025

Coal Import Market, 2021-2025 Prospect of China Coal Import Market, 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of China's Coal Industry

1.1 Definition of Coal

1.2 Classification of Coal

1.3 Industry Chain of Coal

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on China's Coal Imports

2 Analysis on Environment of Coal Import in China, 2019-2021

2.1 Economic Environment

2.2 Policy Environment

2.3 Technological Environment

3 Analysis on Coal Supply in China

3.1 China's Coal Reserves

3.2 Production Capacity of China's Coal Mines

3.3 Production Volume of Coal in China

4 Analysis on Coal Demand in China

4.1 Major Downstream Consumers of Coal in China

4.2 Consumption Volume of Coal in China

4.3 Market Size of Coal in China

5 Analysis on Coal Import in China

5.1 Scale of Coal Import in China

5.2 Average Import Prices of Coal in China

5.3 China's Reliance on Coal Imports

6 Analysis on Coal Imports by Type in China

6.1 Steam Coal Import in China

6.2 Coking Coal Import in China

6.3 Anthracite Import in China

7 Analysis on Major Sources of China's Coal Imports

7.1 China's Coal Imports from Indonesia

7.2 China's Coal Imports from Australia

7.3 China's Coal Imports from Mongolia

7.4 China's Coal Imports from Russia

8 Major Coal Importers in China

8.1 Major Steam Coal Importers in China

8.2 Major Coking Coal Importers in China

9 Prospect of Coal Import in China, 2021-2025

9.1 Major Factors Influencing Coal Import in China

9.2 Forecast on Import Volume of Coal in China

9.3 Forecast on Types and Major Sources of China's Coal Imports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hc4m0







Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

