China Cold Chain Logistics Industry Report, 2020-2026

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese residents see a change in food consumption and there is a growing market demand for cold chain of food alongside the accelerating urbanization in China. Chinese governments at all levels beef up investments in cold chain infrastructure, facilitating enlargement of cold chain logistics. In 2019, the Chinese cold chain logistics market was worth RMB276.37 billion, growing an annual compound rate of 10.5% between 2010 and 2019. As China's policy and standards for cold chain becomes clear, fresh food e-commerce springs up and financial innovations are further made, the cold chain logistics industry of China will take a great leap forward and will be sized by RMB512.25 billion in 2026, showing a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026.







Cold chain logistics is driven primarily by meat, aquatic products, quick-frozen food, fruits & vegetables, and dairy products, among which the fruit & vegetable cold chain is now the largest market segment in terms of cold chain circulation, and aquatic products have a fast-growing demand for cold chain. What's more, medicines, particularly vaccines, blood products and diagnostic reagents will be a key growth driver for cold chain logistics.



As concerns competition in cold chain logistics:

Logistics operation: the majority of cold chain logistics operators are engaged in both cold storage and cold chain transportation, such as Xianyi Holdings, Swire Cold Chain Logistics, and ZM Logistics that boast huge cold storage capacity and strong transportation capability domestically.

Cold storage operation: the Chinese cold storage market is scattered and characterized by low concentration and distinct regionality. The top ten cold storage operators had a total of cold warehousing capacity up to 25.15 million cubic meters in 2019, an about 17.3% share of the national total, and the typical companies are Xianyi Holdings, Swire Cold Chain Logistics, and China Merchants Americold, each of which enjoys a nationwide cold storage network.



China Cold Chain Industry Report, 2020-2026 highlights the following:

Cold chain logistics (definition, classification, composition, industry chain, market features, business models, industrial policy, etc.);

Chinese cold chain logistics market (market size, demand, competitive landscape, market structure, prospects as well as the development in key areas including the Yangtze River Delta region, the Pearl River Delta region and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region);

Cold chain logistics market segments (fruits & vegetables, meat, quick-frozen food made of wheat flour and rice, aquatic products, dairy products);

Cold storage market (overview, gross capacity, regional analysis, competitive pattern, forecasts);

Refrigerated vehicle market (overview, overall scale, regional analysis, competitive pattern, forecasts);

22 cold chain operators (profile, performance, revenue structure, cold chain business, development strategy, etc.)



