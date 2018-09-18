China Cold Chain Market 2012-2018 & 2022 - China Cold Chain Market is Highly Fragmented in Nature and is at the Nascent Stage
The "China Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2022 - by Cold Storage and Cold Transport and by Industries (Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery, Pharmaceutical and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China cold chain market is highly fragmented in nature and is at the nascent stage. The companies compete on various parameters including the warehouse capacity, number of pallets, fleet, temperature range, network coverage and locations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- China Cold Chain Market Segmentation
- China Cold Storage Market
- China Cold Storage Market Segmentation
- By 3PL and Owned
- By East China, South Central, North East, South West, North West and North China
- By Size of Warehouses (Large, Medium and Small)
- China Cold Storage Future
- China Cold Transport Market
- China Cold Transport Market Segmentation
- By Domestic and International Transport Facilities
- By Modes of Transport (Ground, Air and Sea)
- China Cold Transport Future Outlook
- Competitive Landscape for China cold Chain Market
- China Cold Chain Market Future Outlook
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Size and Modeling
- Research Methodology
- Approach - Market Sizing
- Limitations
- Variable (Dependant and Independent)
- Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
- Final Conclusion
3. Comparative Analysis of China Cold Chain Logistics market with Asia Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market, 2012-2017
4. Snapshot on China Logistics Infrastructure
4.1. Road Network
4.2. Airports
4.3. Seaport
5. Value Chain for China Cold Chain
Cold Transport from Manufacturer to Cold Storage Centre
Cold Storage at Storage Centre
Cold Transport from Cold Storage Warehouse to Cold Storage distribution Centre/ Customer
Cold Transport from Distribution Centre to the Retailers / Supermarkets /Restaurants and End User of the Product
6. China Cold Chain Market
6.1. Introduction
Business Model of China Cold Chain Market
6.2. China Cold Chain Market Size by Revenue, 2012-2017
6.3. China Cold Chain Market Segmentation
6.3.1. By Cold Storage and Cold Transport, 2012-2017
6.3.2. By Industries (Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery, Pharmaceutical and Others), 2017
7. China Cold Storage Market
7.1. China Cold Storage Market Size, 2012-2017
China Cold Storage Trends
7.2. China Cold Storage Market Segmentation
7.2.1. By 3PL and Owned, 2017
7.2.2. By Regions (East China, South Central, North East, South West, North West and North China), 2017
7.2.3. By Size of Warehouses (Small, Medium and Large), 2017
7.3. China Cold Storage Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E-2022E
Technological Innovations
8. China Cold Transport Market
8.1. Overview and Genesis
8.2. China Cold Transport Market Size by Revenue, 2012-2017
8.3. China Cold Transport Segmentation
8.3.1. By Domestic and International Transport Facilities, 2017
8.3.2. By Rented and Owned for International Companies, 2017
8.3.3. By Modes of Transport (Ground, Air and Sea), 2017
8.4. China Cold Transport Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E-2022E
9. Trends in China Cold Chain Market
9.1. Refrigerated Truck Demand Steadily Growing in China
9.2. Investment in Relatively Small Cold Chain Market Increasing
9.3. Rising Demand for Fresh Imported Fruits in China Increase the Demand For Refrigerated Shipping
9.4. Globalization of China Cold Chain Companies
9.5. Cold Chain Operators Shift from Truckload and Air Transportation Mode to Intermodal and Ocean
9.6. Shanghai Keeshine Developed Cold Chain Industry by Receiving Million Orders
Other Trends in China Cold Chain Market
10. Issues and Challenges in China Cold Chain Market
10.1. Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market Suffer due to Ineffective Regulations and Poor Network of Transport Logistics
10.2. Food Freshness and Safety
10.3. Low Awareness About Cold Chain Industry in China
10.4. Transportation Infrastructure Issue in China
10.5. Underdeveloped Cold Chain infrastructure in China
10.6. Other Challenges
11. Government Role in China Cold Chain Industry
12. Snapshot on China Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring System Market
13. SWOT Analysis of China Cold Chain Market
14. Decision Making Process for China Cold Chain Companies
15. Competitive Landscape for China Cold Chain Market
- Competition Stage
- Competitive Parameters for Companies in China Cold Chain Logistics Market
- Major Companies
15.1. Company Profiles
15.1.1. Swire Cold Storage Limited
15.1.2. Solidus Logistics
15.1.3. Itochu Logistics (China) Co. Ltd
15.1.4. SF Express
15.1.5. Rokin Logistics China
15.1.6. DCH Logistics
15.1.7. China Merchants Americold
15.1.8. Zheng Ming Logistics
15.1.9. Other Company Profiles
- Xianyi Supply Chain
- SinoTrans PFS
- Zhong Rong Logistics
- Shanghai Jiaoyun
- Speed Fresh Logistics
- HAVI Logistics (Beijing) Co., Ltd
- China Railway Express Co., Ltd
- Dalian Refrigeration Co., Ltd
- Dalian Tianbao Green Foods Co., Ltd
- Shanghai Jiaoyun Rihong International Logistics Co., Ltd.
16. China 3PL Cold Chain Market
16.1. China 3PL Cold Chain Market Segmentation
16.1.1. By 3PL Cold Storage and 3PL Cold Transport, 2012-2017
16.2. China 3PL Cold Chain Market Future Outlook, 2018E-2022E
17. Recent Industry Activities in China Cold Chain Market
18. China Cold Chain Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022
18.1. By Revenues, 2018E-2022E
Future Trends for China Cold chain Market
18.1.1. By Industries (Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery, Pharmaceutical and Others), 2022E
19. Analyst Recommendation for China Cold Chain Market
20. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting China Logistics Market, 2012-2022E
20.1.Processed Meat and Seafood Sales, 2012-2022E
20.2.Pharmaceutical Industry Size in China, 2012-2022E
20.3.Dairy Products Market in China, 2012-2022E
20.4.Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Market in China, 2012-2022E
