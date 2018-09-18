China Cold Chain Market 2012-2018 & 2022 - China Cold Chain Market is Highly Fragmented in Nature and is at the Nascent Stage

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2022 - by Cold Storage and Cold Transport and by Industries (Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery, Pharmaceutical and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China cold chain market is highly fragmented in nature and is at the nascent stage. The companies compete on various parameters including the warehouse capacity, number of pallets, fleet, temperature range, network coverage and locations.

The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

China Cold Chain Market Segmentation

China Cold Storage Market

China Cold Storage Market Segmentation

By 3PL and Owned

By East China, South Central, North East, South West, North West and North China

By Size of Warehouses (Large, Medium and Small)

China Cold Storage Future

China Cold Transport Market

China Cold Transport Market Segmentation

By Domestic and International Transport Facilities

By Modes of Transport (Ground, Air and Sea)

China Cold Transport Future Outlook

Competitive Landscape for China cold Chain Market

cold Chain Market China Cold Chain Market Future Outlook

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Research Methodology

Approach - Market Sizing

Limitations

Variable (Dependant and Independent)

Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Final Conclusion

3. Comparative Analysis of China Cold Chain Logistics market with Asia Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market, 2012-2017



4. Snapshot on China Logistics Infrastructure

4.1. Road Network

4.2. Airports

4.3. Seaport



5. Value Chain for China Cold Chain

Cold Transport from Manufacturer to Cold Storage Centre

Cold Storage at Storage Centre

Cold Transport from Cold Storage Warehouse to Cold Storage distribution Centre/ Customer

Cold Transport from Distribution Centre to the Retailers / Supermarkets /Restaurants and End User of the Product



6. China Cold Chain Market

6.1. Introduction

Business Model of China Cold Chain Market

6.2. China Cold Chain Market Size by Revenue, 2012-2017

6.3. China Cold Chain Market Segmentation

6.3.1. By Cold Storage and Cold Transport, 2012-2017

6.3.2. By Industries (Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery, Pharmaceutical and Others), 2017



7. China Cold Storage Market

7.1. China Cold Storage Market Size, 2012-2017

China Cold Storage Trends

7.2. China Cold Storage Market Segmentation

7.2.1. By 3PL and Owned, 2017

7.2.2. By Regions (East China, South Central, North East, South West, North West and North China), 2017

7.2.3. By Size of Warehouses (Small, Medium and Large), 2017

7.3. China Cold Storage Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E-2022E

Technological Innovations



8. China Cold Transport Market

8.1. Overview and Genesis

8.2. China Cold Transport Market Size by Revenue, 2012-2017

8.3. China Cold Transport Segmentation

8.3.1. By Domestic and International Transport Facilities, 2017

8.3.2. By Rented and Owned for International Companies, 2017

8.3.3. By Modes of Transport (Ground, Air and Sea), 2017

8.4. China Cold Transport Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E-2022E



9. Trends in China Cold Chain Market

9.1. Refrigerated Truck Demand Steadily Growing in China

9.2. Investment in Relatively Small Cold Chain Market Increasing

9.3. Rising Demand for Fresh Imported Fruits in China Increase the Demand For Refrigerated Shipping

9.4. Globalization of China Cold Chain Companies

9.5. Cold Chain Operators Shift from Truckload and Air Transportation Mode to Intermodal and Ocean

9.6. Shanghai Keeshine Developed Cold Chain Industry by Receiving Million Orders

Other Trends in China Cold Chain Market



10. Issues and Challenges in China Cold Chain Market

10.1. Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market Suffer due to Ineffective Regulations and Poor Network of Transport Logistics

10.2. Food Freshness and Safety

10.3. Low Awareness About Cold Chain Industry in China

10.4. Transportation Infrastructure Issue in China

10.5. Underdeveloped Cold Chain infrastructure in China

10.6. Other Challenges



11. Government Role in China Cold Chain Industry



12. Snapshot on China Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring System Market



13. SWOT Analysis of China Cold Chain Market



14. Decision Making Process for China Cold Chain Companies



15. Competitive Landscape for China Cold Chain Market

Competition Stage

Competitive Parameters for Companies in China Cold Chain Logistics Market

Cold Chain Logistics Market Major Companies

15.1. Company Profiles

15.1.1. Swire Cold Storage Limited

15.1.2. Solidus Logistics

15.1.3. Itochu Logistics (China) Co. Ltd

15.1.4. SF Express

15.1.5. Rokin Logistics China

15.1.6. DCH Logistics

15.1.7. China Merchants Americold

15.1.8. Zheng Ming Logistics

15.1.9. Other Company Profiles

Xianyi Supply Chain

SinoTrans PFS

Zhong Rong Logistics

Shanghai Jiaoyun

Speed Fresh Logistics

HAVI Logistics ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd China Railway Express Co., Ltd

Dalian Refrigeration Co., Ltd

Dalian Tianbao Green Foods Co., Ltd

Shanghai Jiaoyun Rihong International Logistics Co., Ltd.

16. China 3PL Cold Chain Market

16.1. China 3PL Cold Chain Market Segmentation

16.1.1. By 3PL Cold Storage and 3PL Cold Transport, 2012-2017

16.2. China 3PL Cold Chain Market Future Outlook, 2018E-2022E



17. Recent Industry Activities in China Cold Chain Market



18. China Cold Chain Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

18.1. By Revenues, 2018E-2022E

Future Trends for China Cold chain Market

18.1.1. By Industries (Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery, Pharmaceutical and Others), 2022E



19. Analyst Recommendation for China Cold Chain Market



20. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting China Logistics Market, 2012-2022E

20.1.Processed Meat and Seafood Sales, 2012-2022E

20.2.Pharmaceutical Industry Size in China, 2012-2022E

20.3.Dairy Products Market in China, 2012-2022E

20.4.Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Market in China, 2012-2022E



