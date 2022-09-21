China Commercial Vehicle T-Box Market Report 2022: For Top 10 Commercial Vehicle T-Box Suppliers, Using Terminal Data to Build Telematics Platforms will Become a Megatrend

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Commercial Vehicle T-Box Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

TOP 10 commercial vehicle T-Box suppliers: using terminal data to build telematics platforms will become a megatrend.

From the perspective of market size, the pace of popularizing T-Box accelerates in the era of Chinese Phase VI Emission Standards.

Since July 1, 2021, the Chinese Phase VI Emission Standards for heavy-duty diesel vehicles have been implemented in an all-round way. Before leaving factories, the vehicles subject to the standards should be equipped with compliant remote emission management terminals (T-Box). Driven by policies, China's commercial vehicle T-Box market has made a rapid expansion.

In 2021, China's commercial vehicle T-Box installation rate hit 45.9%, an increase of 20.3 percentage points over the previous year; the market was valued at RMB1.26 billion.

With the full implementation of the Chinese Phase VI Emission Standards and the growing demand for commercial vehicle telematics, the market demand for T-Box will sustain growth from 2022 to 2025. It is expected that in 2025, the installation rate of commercial vehicle T-Box in China will reach 90%, and the market will be worth over RMB2.2 billion, with an AAGR of around 24%.

Through the lens of products, data application centering on AD/ADAS and telematics will be a trend.

To support more abundant commercial vehicle telematics functions, T-Box technology keeps advancing. Boosted by 5G, big data and cloud computing among others, commercial vehicle T-Box that meet the basic national regulations will head in the following directions:

5G T-Box, C-V2X and high-precision positioning. For example, Jingwei Hirain Technologies and Shenzhen Yuwei Information and Technology Development have launched T-BOX products that support 5G and C-V2X technologies and are applicable to more fields such as vehicle data collection, audio and video surveillance, high-precision positioning, and intelligent driving warning.

Full vehicle OTA updates require that T-Box features powerful computing power, and fast and stable network speed. Compared with passenger cars that underline OTA updates on entertainment and intelligent driving, trucks focus more on practicality and engine modules. Some models launched by leading OEMs, like FAW Jiefang J6P/J7, pack such functions as multi-sensor fusion, perception & positioning, precise horizontal and vertical control, intelligent path decision & planning, backstage monitoring and scheduling, V2X & CVIS, remote OTA updates, and remote driving.

High integration (central gateways, Ethernet interfaces, antennas, six-axis gyroscopes, ETC, etc.). One example is the ETC OEM technology jointly unveiled by Foton Motor and Zhilian Network. In the production process, the OBU module is embedded into the built-in system of T-Box and shares the chip with the original device. They are integrated as an intelligent OEM T-Box.

Integrated with AD/ADAS. T-Box, AD/ADAS and connectivity function can achieve synergy, which allows addition of capabilities such as fatigue warning, video surveillance, intelligent cockpit, fleet control and V2X. In L0 systems, the use of vehicle data enables front-end monitoring and warning, and back-end operation and maintenance management; in L2, driving safety and energy-efficient driving; in L4, platooning, intelligent altitude, and energy supply, etc.

For example, the predictive cruise P-BOX developed by Zhonghuan Satellite reserves a HD map interface on its T-BOX. With a built-in ADAS map and the predictive cruise control (PCC), the optimal control over the vehicle can save fuel and relieve much driver's fatigue without changing driving behaviors or vehicle powertrain matching.

For suppliers, using T-Box to build a telematics platform will become mainstream.

There are a large number of commercial vehicle T-Box suppliers in China, including bellwethers like Yaxon Network, Hopechart, Zhonghuan Satellite and Jingwei Hirain. Yaxon Network boasts a wide customer base, covering Foton, BYD, King Long and Yutong. Hopechart supports Dongfeng Motor and Shaanxi Automobile. Zhonghuan Satellite is a supplier to FAW Jiefang, Dongfeng Motor, SAIC Hongyan, Sinotruk and the like. Jingwei Hirain's major customers are FAW Jiefang, Sinotruk and JMC.

In their efforts to improve the integration of T-Box hardware with 4G/5G, C-V2X, high-precision positioning and other modules, Chinese mainstream T-Box vendors are also striving to build telematics platforms for an expansion from hardware to data services, with the ultimate purpose of commercial vehicle telematics solutions that integrate software and hardware.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Commercial Vehicle T-Box

1.1 Definition

1.2 Features

1.3 Policies

1.4 Performance Requirements

1.5 Safety Layout

1.6 Industry Chain



2 Chinese Commercial Vehicle T-Box Market

2.1 Market Size and Installation Rate

2.2 Competitive Landscape

2.3 Automakers Supported by Major T-Box Suppliers

2.4 Comparison of T-Box Features between Major Vendors

2.5 Certified Network Access of T-Box

2.6 Application of Telematics Features Based on T-Box

2.6.1 Solving the Enduring Problems in Commercial Vehicles through Intelligent Connectivity Technology

2.6.2 Application of T-Box in Commercial Vehicle Telematics

2.6.3 Combination of T-Box and AD/ADAS

2.7 Development Trends



3 Chinese Commercial Vehicle T-Box Suppliers

3.1 Hopechart

3.2 Yaxon Network

3.3 Zhonghuan Satellite

3.4 Smartlink

3.5 Beescloud

3.6 China Aerospace Science and Technology

3.7 Bool

3.8 Qiming Information Technology

3.9 Fangyan Intelligence

3.10 DIAS

3.11 Goyu

3.12 Lenz Communication

3.13 Gosuncn

3.14 Lan-You Technology

3.15 Jingwei Hirain

3.16 Flaircomm Microelectronics

3.17 Yuwei

3.18 UCIT

3.19 Honghu Technology

3.20 CVNAVI

3.21 Shanghai Hangsheng

3.22 Intest

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0ev0n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets