China Condom Market to 2023 - Development Environment, Import and Export, Sales Channels, Competition, Major Brands, & Prospects

China's condom market has huge potential. By the end of 2018, China had a population of nearly 1.40 billion people, of which over 900 million are sexually active people aged between 16 and 59. Moreover, premarital sex and commercial sex have grown in the last 30 years, which stimulates the demand for condoms. Commercial sex is prohibited by Chinese law, but it cannot be eliminated. Therefore, the Chinese government encourages night clubs, hotels and other public places to provide condoms to prevent the spread of STDs such as AIDS.

Since 2002 when the Chinese government liberalized the control over the condom industry, China's condom industry has achieved fast development. The annual production volume of condoms in China was only about 1 billion units in 1995 while it exceeded 13 billion units in 2018. At the end of 2018, the annual production capacity of condoms in China exceeded 20 million units. In addition to satisfying domestic demand, China-made condoms are also exported in large quantities. In 2018, China's condom exports exceeded 3 billion units.



Considering the family planning policy and the prevailing commercial sex, every year, the Chinese government purchases over 1 billion condoms from about 20 designated manufacturers for distribution to encourage population control and reduce the incidence of STDs. The unit price is only about CNY 0.20 to CNY 0.50 (USD 0.03 to USD 0.08) on average. With such a limited budget, the condoms purchased by the government are of poor quality. Because of the few distribution channels and the relaxation of the family planning policy, the government at all levels is buying fewer condoms at higher unit prices.



The condom market excluding government procurement is a competitive free market. There are hundreds of condom enterprises in China, most of which do not produce condoms but rely on ODMs or OEMs. Some of them even import condoms in large quantities from Thailand and other countries. In 2018, the unit retail prices of commercial condoms ranged from CNY 0.50 to CNY 20, representing a market size of over CNY 10 billion. The high-profit margin has attracted many market players.



In China, condoms brands fall into three categories: (1) brands that produce and sell products in China, for example, Durex and Jissbon; (2) brands that sell products in China but base production abroad, for example, Okamoto and Trojan; and (3) brands that rely on OEMs for production and the Internet for sales, for example, Daxiang. Some other condom enterprises survive on government procurement and supplying condoms on an OEM basis because their own brands do not sell in a lack of commercial sales channels and brand awareness.



As some Chinese consumers believe that imported condoms have higher quality than domestic-made ones, China imports a large number of condoms every year, mainly from Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, etc. China's condom imports are mainly medium-high end products while its condom exports are dominated by medium-low end ones.



With increasing income and health consciousness, it is expected that the Chinese people will need more and better condoms. For global condom manufacturers and brands, the Chinese market presents numerous opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Basic Concepts of Condoms

1.1 Definition and Classification of Condoms

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.2 Condoms' Uses in China

1.2.1 Contraception

1.2.2 Prevention of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

1.2.3 Other Uses

1.3 Methodology

1.3.1 Parameters and Assumptions

1.3.2 Data Sources



2 Development Environment for China's Condom Industry, 2019-2023

2.1 Economic and Demographic Environment

2.1.1 China's Economy

2.1.2 Size and Structure of China's Population

2.2 Policy Environment

2.2.1 Family Planning Policy

2.2.2 Policies on the Condom Industry



3 Status of China's Condom Industry, 2014-2019

3.1 Supply of Condoms in China

3.1.1 Production Capacity of Condoms in China

3.1.2 Production Volume of Condoms in China

3.1.3 OEM/ODM of Condoms

3.2 Demand for Condoms in China, 2014-2018

3.2.1 Demand for Condoms in China

3.2.2 Quantity of Condoms Purchased by the Chinese Government

3.2.3 Demand for Commercial Condoms in China



4 Analysis of Import and Export of Condoms in China, 2014-2018

4.1 Analysis on Import of Condoms in China

4.1.1 Overview of Import of Condoms

4.1.2 Major Sources of China's Condom Imports

4.2 Analysis on Export of Condoms in China

4.2.1 Overview of Export of Condoms in China

4.2.2 Major Destinations for China's Condom Exports



5 Analysis of Sales Channels of Condoms in China, 2018-2019

5.1 Government Procurement

5.1.1 Overview of Government Procurement of Condoms in China

5.1.2 Analysis of Advantages and Disadvantages

5.2 Supermarkets and Convenience Stores

5.3 Public Places of Entertainment

5.4 Hotels

5.5 E-commerce



6 Analysis of Competition on China's Condom Market, 2018-2019

6.1 Barriers to Entry

6.2 Competitive Landscape

6.3 Competition between Foreign-funded and Domestic Enterprises



7 Survey on Behavior of Condoms Consumers in China, 2018-2019

7.1 Survey Background

7.2 Reasons for Using Condoms

7.3 Purchase Channels

7.4 Range of Condom Prices

7.5 Brand Loyalty

7.6 Selection of Packaging

7.7 Conclusion



8 Analysis on Major Brands and Enterprises of Condoms in China, 2018-2019

8.1 Qingdao London Durex Co, Ltd.

8.1.1 Enterprise Profile

8.1.2 Operation Performance

(The structure of 8.2-8.20 is similar to that of 8.1.)

8.2 Wuhan Jissbon Sanitary Products Co, Ltd.

8.2.1 Enterprise Profile

8.2.2 Operation Performance

8.3 Okamoto

8.4 Sagami

8.5 Church & Dwight Co, Inc. (Trojan)

8.6 Guilin Latex Factory

8.7 Guangzhou Double One Latex Products Co, Ltd.

8.8 Shenyang Tiandi Latex Co, Ltd.

8.9 Qingdao Double Butterfly Group Co, Ltd.

8.10 Daxiang

8.11 Sixsex

8.12 Shanghai Mingbang Rubber Products Co, Ltd.

8.13 Beilile

8.14 Guangdong Nox Technology Co, Ltd.

8.15 Donless

8.16 Momohanqing

8.17 Elasun

8.18 Regenex Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

8.19 Shenzhen Zishi Technology Co, Ltd.

8.20 Shenzhen Wisdom Trade Co, Ltd.



9 Prospect of China's Condom Industry, 2019-2023

9.1 Factors Influencing the Development of China's Condom Industry

9.1.1 Market Opportunities and Driving Forces

9.1.2 Threats and Challenges

9.2 Forecast on Supply of Condoms in China, 2019-2023

9.2.1 Forecast on Production Capacity of Condoms in China

9.2.2 Forecast on Production Volume of Condoms in China

9.3 Forecast on Demand for Condoms in China, 2019-2023

9.3.1 Forecast on Demand Trend

9.3.2 Forecast on Overall Demand

9.3.3 Forecast on Demand by Market Segment

