China Console & TV-based Games Market Study, 2019-2023: Market Model, Revenue & Forecast - Featuring PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and Subor

Since the overturn of the console ban in 2014, a healthy legal console games market in China has begun, thanks to the legal entry of PlayStation and Xbox.

Nintendo recently announced plans to distribute the Switch console in China as well. The Switch plus the 9th generation consoles anticipated to launch in 2020, should lead to total console hardware and TV and console game software sales (grey and legal) of $1.5 billion by 2023.

China's market for game consoles is often overlooked because the revenue is much lower than for PC and mobile games. Sony, Microsoft, domestic competitors, and others are active in China and despite the barriers to entry, success is profitable.

China's console gaming market is building, as PlayStation, Xbox and most recently Nintendo has strategically entered the market in the last 5 years since the 14-year console ban was lifted in 2014.

console gaming market is building, as PlayStation, Xbox and most recently Nintendo has strategically entered the market in the last 5 years since the 14-year console ban was lifted in 2014. 2018 console hardware and console +TV based game revenue were $767.1 million , projected to rise 11% to $851.1 million this year.

, projected to rise 11% to this year. Sales of Nintendo Switch plus the 9th generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles anticipated to launch in 2020, will contribute to total console hardware and console + TV-based games revenue doubling to $1.5 billion in 2023. This will be about 1/4 hardware and 3/4 software revenue.

in 2023. This will be about 1/4 hardware and 3/4 software revenue. The research expects grey market console software sales to remain higher than legal game software sales through 2022. Legal console software revenue is projected to overtake grey market revenue in 2023.

