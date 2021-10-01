China Cosmetics Market Forecast to 2025: Rising Influence of Social Media, Surging Cosmetic Fairs and Exhibitions and Tax Cuts for Premium Cosmetics

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Cosmetics Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China cosmetics market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025.



The China cosmetics market is expected to increase, due to escalating influence of social media, rapid urbanization, rising pollution due to industrialization, dominating cosmetics consumption by millennial and gen z generations, increasing per capita expenditure on personal appearance, escalating female population, rising online penetration of cosmetics, surging occurrence of cosmetic fairs & exhibitions, standardized regulation, tax cuts for premium cosmetics, increasing number of beauty salons, strong brand awareness among consumers, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as skin allergies/counterfeit products, environmental issues, etc.



This report provides an in depth analysis of China cosmetics market by value, by category, by retail channel, by product, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the China cosmetics market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China cosmetics market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



China's cosmetics market is fragmented with many major market players operating in China. China's market has mostly been dominated by foreign firms. The premium cosmetics market is fairly concentrated as global leaders have a strong presence and the mass cosmetics market is more fragmented. The key players of the China cosmetics market are L'Oréal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. are also profiled with their respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Cosmetics: An Overview

2.2 Cosmetics Segmentation: An Overview





3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Cosmetics Market: An Analysis

3.2 China Cosmetics Market: Category Analysis

3.3 China Cosmetics Market: Retail Channel Analysis

3.4 China Cosmetics Market: Product Analysis



4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on China Cosmetics Market

4.1.2 Companies' Response to COVID-19

4.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on China Different Cosmetics' Products

4.1.4 Post COVID-19 Scenario



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Escalating Influence of Social Media

5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.3 Rising Pollution Due to Industrialization

5.1.4 Dominating Cosmetics Consumption by Millennial and Gen Z Generations

5.1.5 Increasing Per Capita Expenditure on Personal Appearance

5.1.6 Escalating Female Population

5.1.7 Rising Online Penetration of Cosmetics

5.1.8 Surging Occurrence of Cosmetic Fairs & Exhibitions

5.1.9 Standardized Regulation

5.1.10 Tax Cuts for Premium Cosmetics

5.1.11 Increasing Number of Beauty Salons

5.1.12 Strong Brand Awareness Among Consumers

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Skin Allergies/Counterfeit Products

5.2.2 Environmental Issues

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Evaluation Norms of Cosmetics Efficacy Claims

5.3.2 Popularizing of Dermo Cosmetics

5.3.3 Rising Preference of Green Products

5.3.4 Rising Demand for Innovative Packaged Cosmetics

5.3.5 Expanding Categories to Babies And Men

5.3.6 Artificial Intelligence for Ingredient Discovery



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 China Cosmetics Market Players: Financial Comparison

6.2 China Cosmetics Market Players: Brand Comparison

6.3 China Cosmetics Market Players: Functional Skincare Brand Comparison

6.4 China Mass Cosmetics Players by Market Share

6.5 China Premium Cosmetics Market Players by Market Share



7. Company Profiles

L'Oréal SA

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Procter & Gamble Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

