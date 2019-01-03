China Daily app launches Global Edition

The move, a first among China's English news apps, came on the same day as the debut of the national English-language newspaper's global edition.

The new edition, a 16-page broadsheet, will offer more news analysis, financial and economic news, in-depth features and opinion pieces.

The same quality journalism will also be accessible through the app's new version, offering mobile users a sleek interface and personalized reading experience.

Readers can choose the China or global edition in the Personal Center, the first step to customize their own newsfeed.

After entering the My News section, readers can create their own newsfeed by following the topics that interest them.

Aside from high-quality and trusted news reporting, the app also revamped its Service section, which caters to the app's growing body of international users who want to travel, study and work in China. The section is a full guide to everything, from visa policies to cultural events.

To celebrate the new edition in print and on the app, our in-app store has released new items available at 50 percent off for a limited time.

SOURCE China Daily