China Daily: Former Olympian drafts proposal for CPPCC session

News provided by

China Daily

Mar 09, 2021, 00:04 ET

BEIJING, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a retired Olympic champion skater, CPPCC National Committee member Yang Yang has a vision on helping grow sports participation into a lifestyle choice among wider public in China. She is also confident in popularizing winter sports in China, especially as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games approach.

video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKKSfFAwIPc

China Daily: Former Olympian drafts proposal for CPPCC session
China Daily: Former Olympian drafts proposal for CPPCC session

SOURCE China Daily

Also from this source

China Daily: Policy adviser: China to remain attractive to...

Xi: Shaking off poverty 'starting point' of new life...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics