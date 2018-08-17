China Daily Visits One of the Largest Miniature Model-Making Companies, RJ Models

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A few days ago, China Daily visited RJ Models, one of the biggest architectural model making factories in the world.

RJ Models has more than 700 employees and makes models for projects in over 90 countries around the world.

Ray Cheung and his partner Hakan Ozkan discuss the model-making project.

"When people look at the model, they need to feel, 'Wow. That's a beautiful apartment, I would really love to buy it.' That's the purpose of a marketing model, and if the model is for studying, it must be very accurate," says Ray Cheung, the Founder and Chairman of RJ Models.

After the past 23 years of development, RJ Models has become a world-class model-making company and has cooperated with countless renowned architectures and design firms, such as Foster + Partners, Zaha Hadid Architects, OMA, SOM, and KPF, to name a few.

In 2006, RJ Models was approached to build the entire City of Doha, a rather challenging task.

After working for 25 weeks with the client, RJ Models made an astonishing 25 x 25 meters model in 1:1000 scales. At that time, it was the largest model in the Middle East.

Persevering innovation is the reason why RJ Models can do many large-scale and challenging models.

Additional model-makers are hired to cope with the increasing projects and stringent details.

When simply increasing the number of model-makers is difficult to meet the model making requirements, new technologies and machines are developed and put into use, including laser cut, CNC and 3D Printing.

RJ Models specializes in the production of the commercial model, museum model, industrial model, the newly emerging white architectural model and 3D printing model.

For different clients, Ray Cheung knows exactly what type of architectural model will suit one's needs, and RJ Models can always make high-quality models and meet tight deadlines.

About RJ Models

After 23 years, RJ Models has grown to be a world-class architectural model-maker.

It offers a range of top quality architectural models with high efficiency.

With RJ Models, clients can enjoy all the teams' support for their project.

At every stage, RJ Models aims to provide top-quality architectural models to boost their clients' business worldwide.

For more information:

Contact person: Ray Cheung

Contact email: marketing@rjmodels.com.hk

Tel no: (+852) 2557-0201

Website: https://www.rjmodels.com.hk/

Related Files

RJ E-Brochure 2017.06.pdf

Related Images

ray-cheung-and-his-partner-hakan.jpg



Ray Cheung and his partner Hakan Ozkan discuss the model-making project.



Ray Cheung and his partner Hakan Ozkan discuss the model-making project.

city-of-doha-model-project.jpg



City of Doha model project



The largest model in the Middle East.

example-of-master-plan-model.jpg



Example of master plan model



RJ Models can always make high-quality models and meet tight deadlines.

ray-cheung.jpg



Ray Cheung



Founder and Chairman of RJ Models.

Related Links

Website of RJ Models

More videos of professional model making

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKGcLhxYo00

SOURCE RJ Models

Related Links

https://www.rjmodels.com.hk

