China Distance Education Holdings Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

BEIJING, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that it held its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("2019 AGM") on May 17, 2019. Each of the proposals submitted for shareholder approval at the 2019 AGM has been approved. Specifically, the shareholders have passed resolutions approving:

1. Re-election of Annabelle Yu Long and Xiaoshu Chen as class B directors of the Company.

2. Approval and ratification of (i) re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019; and (ii) authorization to the board of directors and its audit committee to determine the remuneration of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP.

3. To transact any such other business that may properly come before the meeting.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal and other industries. The Company also offers online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals, as well as third-party developed online courses. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

