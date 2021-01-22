China Distance Education Holdings Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cdeledu.com under the section titled "Financials - Annual Reports."

CDEL will provide a hard copy of its complete audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to our IR representatives stated below, or in writing to China Distance Education Holdings Limited, 18th Floor, Xueyuan International Tower, 1 Zhichun Road, Haidian District, Beijing China, 100083.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal and other industries. The Company also offers online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, and practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

