China Distance Education Holdings Limited to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 19 March 2020

BEIJING, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) based in Beijing, China, and focused on providing online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that China Distance Education Holdings Limited Co-CFO Mark Marostica will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on March 19, 2020. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: March 19, 2020

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/March2020dbVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal and other industries. The Company also offers professional education courses for participants in the national judicial examination, online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, and practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

