China Distance Education Holdings Limited to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on November 14, 2018

BEJING, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) based in Beijing, China, and focused on providing online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that China Distance Education Holdings Limited Co-CFO Mark Marostica will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 14, 2018. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 14th, 2018

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/111415dbVICprepr

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

Participation is free of charge.

It is recommended that investors pre-register to save time and receive event updates.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction and other industries. The Company also offers professional education courses for participants in the national judicial examination, online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students intending to take the nationwide graduate school entrance exam, practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals, as well as online language courses and third-party developed online courses. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

