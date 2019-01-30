China Distance Education Holdings Limited to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 7, 2019

News provided by

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

Jan 30, 2019, 05:05 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2019 ended December 31, 2018, after market close on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cdeledu.com.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following morning on Thursday, March 7, 2019 (9:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 7, 2019) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US Toll Free:

+1-866-5194-004

International:

+65-6713-5090

Mainland China:

400-620-8038

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-6771

United Kingdom:

+44-203-6214-779

Passcode:

CDEL or DL

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the call until March 14, 2019 by dialing:

US Toll Free:

+1-855-4525-696

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Mainland China:

400-632-2162

Hong Kong:

800-963-117

United Kingdom:

0808-234-0072

Replay Passcode:

1583949

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.cdeledu.com.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal, and other industries. The Company also offers professional education courses for participants in the national judicial examination, online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students intending to take the nationwide graduate school entrance exam, practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals, as well as online language courses and third-party developed online courses. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China Distance Education Holdings Limited

Investor Relations Department

Tel: +86-10-8231-9999 ext. 1835

Email: IR@cdeledu.com

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1 212-481-2050

Email: dl@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

Related Links

http://ir.cdeledu.com

Also from this source

Jan 30, 2019, 05:00 ET China Distance Education Holdings Limited Files Annual Report on...

Nov 27, 2018, 06:00 ET China Distance Education Holdings to Participate in Upcoming...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

China Distance Education Holdings Limited to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019

News provided by

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

Jan 30, 2019, 05:05 ET