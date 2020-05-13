China Distance Education Holdings Limited to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, May 21, 2020

BEIJING, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2020 ended March 31, 2020, after market close on Thursday, May 21, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cdeledu.com .

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following morning on Friday, May 22, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 22, 2020) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: China Distance Education Holdings Limited Second Quarter of Fiscal

Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: 9088678 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9088678

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process at least 20 minutes in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number, Direct Event passcode, and a unique registrant ID, which will be used to join the conference call.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the call until May 29, 2020 by dialing:

US Toll Free: +1-855-4525-696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Mainland China: 400-632-2162 Hong Kong, China: 800-963-117 United Kingdom: 0808-234-0072 Replay Passcode: 9088678

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.cdeledu.com .

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal and other industries. The Company also offers professional education courses for participants in the national judicial examination, online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals, as well as online language courses and third-party developed online courses. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

China Distance Education Holdings Limited

Jiao Jiao

Tel: +86-10-8231-9999 ext. 1826

Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Xi Zhang

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1 212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

Related Links

http://ir.cdeledu.com

