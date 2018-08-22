China Distance Education Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE : DL ) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 6 th Annual China Internet Conference, August 27, 2018 , at the Conrad Hotel in Hong Kong .

Annual China Internet Conference, , at the Conrad Hotel in . Morgan Stanley China TMT Conference, August 29, 2018 , at the Rosewood Hotel in Beijing , with a management presentation at 4:30 p.m. Beijing Time.

, at the Rosewood Hotel in , with a management presentation at Beijing Time. BMO Capital Markets 18th Annual Back to School Conference, September 13, 2018 , at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York , with a management presentation at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time .

, at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in , with a management presentation at . Credit Suisse 9 th Annual China Investment Conference, November 5, 2018 , at the Futian Shangri-La in Shenzhen .

Annual China Investment Conference, , at the Futian Shangri-La in . Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 China Conference, November 7, 2018 , at the JW Marriott Hotel in Beijing .

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction and other industries. The Company also offers professional education courses for participants in the national judicial examination, online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students intending to take the nationwide graduate school entrance exam, practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals, as well as online language courses and third-party developed online courses. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

