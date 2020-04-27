China Distance Education Holdings to Present at Magellan Yates China Education Virtual Forum

BEIJING, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that the Company's Co-CFO Mark Marostica will present at Magellan Yates China Education Virtual Forum on April 28, 2020.

DATE: April 28, 2020

TIME: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (8:00 a.m. Beijing time on Wednesday, April 29, 2020)

REGISTRATION LINK:

https://channel.royalcast.com/chinaeducationvirtualforum/#!/upcoming

This event will be a live, interactive online group presentation where investors are invited to ask management questions in real-time.

Participation is free of charge.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal and other industries. The Company also offers online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, and practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

Contacts:

In China:

China Distance Education Holdings Limited

Jiao Jiao

Tel: +86-10-8231-9999 ext. 1826

Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Xi Zhang

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:



The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1 212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

