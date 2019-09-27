China Do Re Mi: Foreign talent important to China's development

Guangdong has been leading the country in terms of attracting foreign talent, due in a large part to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), and Shenzhen's new role as a pilot demonstration area. Nanfang Media Group has interviewed seven expatriates aged from 10-70 in Guangdong.

Born in 2010 during the Asian Games in Guangzhou, Yash from Singapore said he would like to realize his dream of becoming a scientific doctor in Guangzhou.

Nikita Nikandrov, a Russian student of Shenzhen MSU-BIT University said, "With the BRI, Russian students can study together with Chinese students. We can make new ideas and businesses together."

Rachel Rommeswinkel from the US started her career as a beauty blogger in Dongguan and has over one million fans on Bilibili and Weibo. She said she will keep sharing Chinese traditions, culture and technology through her videos.

Leticia de Lassus from France, the head of JJB International Montessori AMI Centers in Guangzhou, agrees that "children's education is like buttoning up one's jacket. If the first button is fastened incorrectly, the rest will never find their rightful place."

Chinese-American Henry Xiao believes that at the heart of GBA, his company can enjoy multiple benefits in terms of new policies, government policies and capitals, especially the talent.

Nanta Show producer Sean Choi from South Korea said Guangdong cuisine is famous all over the world, and it has been good to introduce the Nanta Show to Guangdong.

Stephan Mohler from Switzerland, the technical quality director at the Pearl River Pianos, thinks the secret of high quality lies in simple work done well. To his surprise, many talented young people in China enjoy working, learn to make good products and persist in their drive to be better.

