China e-Cigarette Market Regulatory Report 2018

The "State Likely to Control Heated Tobacco: China Regulatory Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In our latest look at Chinese regulations, we can see that it is clear the sale of international brands of heated tobacco devices are not allowed as no foreign company has been permitted to sell their devices. If found on the market, it is mostly likely to be a smuggled product and the seller will be at risk of criminal proceedings.

State-owned companies could, in theory, engage in the production of such products, as they don't face legal obstacles in manufacturing and selling the devices on the domestic or overseas market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive summary



2 Regulatory landscape



3 National regulatory framework



4 Retail channel restrictions



5 Age restrictions



6 Labelling and packaging restrictions



7 Public usage



8 Advertising and marketing



9 Taxation



10 Relevant laws



11 Relevant bodies

