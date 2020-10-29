China E-Commerce Payment (Bank Transfer, Card, Digital Wallet, & Others) Market 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China E-Commerce Payment Market by Segment (Apparel, Electronics, Travel, Household, Health, Grocery), Payment Method (Bank Transfer, Card, Digital Wallet, & Others), Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's E-commerce Payment Market is expected to be USD 5.5 Billion by 2026.



China is an online shopping behemoth, and its e-commerce payment market is worth trillion-dollars. China's online shopping payment market significance to the rest of the world is hard to ignore. As it has a huge populace with booming access to digital technology means that sales have risen at a prodigious rate in recent years.



There are four popular methods of payment online: Bank Transfer, Pay by Card, Digital Wallet, and Online Payment by Third Parties:

Bank Transfer: In this mode, money is transferred from one bank account to another.

Card Payment: In this mode, payments are made through credit or debit cards. The use of the credit card in China is irregular, and debits cards are more popular.

is irregular, and debits cards are more popular. Digital Wallet: A digital wallet, also known as "e-wallet" is a software program that securely allows clients to make electronic transactions with another party. For example: In 2008, Alipay officially introduced its mobile e-wallet.

Digital Payment: Digital Payment by third parties is a different form of online payment. It was introduced by e-commerce companies to eliminate the loss of trust in online transactions between guests. For example: In 2003, Alibaba (business-to-business e-commerce portal) introduced Alipay - an online digital payment solution based on escrow, where Alibaba held the money until the buyer signed off on receiving the goods.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. China E-commerce Payment Market



6. Market Share - China E-commerce Payment Market

6.1 By Segment

6.2 By Payment Method



7. Segment - China E-commerce Payment Market

7.1 Clothing and Apparel

7.2 Consumer Electronics Market

7.3 Travel Market

7.4 Household Goods Market

7.5 Health & Beauty Market

7.6 Groceries Market

7.7 Others Market



8. Payment Method - China E-commerce Market

8.1 Bank Transfer

8.2 Card

8.3 Digital Wallets

8.4 Cash

8.5 Others



9. Company Analysis

9.1 ICBC Bank

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

9.1.3 Revenue

9.2 Bank of China

9.3 Alipay

9.4 Wechat

9.5 UnionPay

