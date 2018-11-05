China Eastern Airlines Selects Pratt & Whitney APS3200 Auxiliary Power Unit for Fleet of 70 New Airbus A320 Family Aircraft

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR SHOW CHINA -- Pratt & Whitney Canada, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced that China Eastern Airlines ("China Eastern") has selected the APS3200 auxiliary power unit (APU) for the airline's firm order of 70 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft. Pratt & Whitney Canada and China Eastern have also signed a long-term comprehensive support agreement to cover the APS3200 APU maintenance. With this APU selection, China Eastern will operate up to 91 Airbus A320 family aircraft with the APS3200 APU.

"We selected the APS3200 APU after careful evaluation," said Feng Liang, vice president of China Eastern Airlines Co., Ltd. and president of Eastern Airlines Technic Co., Ltd. "We are once again pleased to extend our long-term agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada for APU repair and spares, and we look forward to an enduring relationship."

"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with China Eastern," said Marty Kessell, vice president of auxiliary power units at Pratt & Whitney Canada. "We have been serving China Eastern since they selected the APS3200 fourteen (14) years ago for their A320ceo family fleet, and we look forward to building upon that success for years to come."

Pratt & Whitney Canada has delivered 3,300 APS3200 APUs to more than 200 operators for their fleets of Airbus A320 family aircraft.

