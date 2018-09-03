China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Report 2018

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Market Analysis of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China 2016-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Beginning in Europe and North America and transferred to South America and Taiwan, the global electronic manufacturing services industry now tends to transfer to the mainland of China and Eastern Europe. China electronic manufacturing services market occupies an important place in the global market. In 2017, the value of China's electronic manufacturing services market reached around USD300 billion.







There are three centers of electronic manufacturing services in China, which are of large scale and have complete facilities, including Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River Delta and Bohai Bay Region. And they are predicted to be main investment regions in the future.







China is a big manufacturing country, where export of mobiles, computers, color TVs and so on takes large proportion in the whole export and plays an important role in the global overseas trade. It is predicted that, in the coming years, the proportion will become larger and the export of electronic information products will be near USD1000 billion. The export of China's electronic products will remain a stable rising trend for the next few years.







In the next few years, the proportion of China's electronic manufacturing services market in the global market will continue to grow. The growth of China's market will be faster than that of global market, with GAGR of 10% and in 2023, the value of China's market is supposed to break USD500 billion.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Overview of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry



1.1 Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry



1.2 China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry

2 Analysis of China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry



2.1 Market Analysis of China Electronic Information Industry



2.2 Supply and Demand of China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry

3 Import and Export of China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry

4 Key Regions of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China



4.1 North China



4.2 East China



4.3 South China



4.4 Other Regions

5 Competition Analysis of Key Enterprises of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China



5.1 Foxconn Technology Group



5.2 FIH Mobile Limited



5.3 Pegatron Corp.



5.4 Quanta Computer Inc.



5.5 Jabil Circuit



5.6 Wistron Corporation



5.7 Celestica Electronics (Canada)



5.8 Primax Electronics Ltd.



5.9 Flextronics International Ltd.



5.10 BYD Company Limited

6 Prospect of China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry, 2016-2021

7 Analysis of Investment and Financing Strategy Plan of Electronic Manufacturing Services Enterprises



7.1 Background and Meaning of Development Strategy Plan of Electronic Manufacturing Services Enterprises



7.1.1 Industrial Policies in China



7.1.2 Law of industry development



7.1.3 Resources and capacity of enterprises



7.1.4 Predictable strategic positioning



7.2 Implementation of Key Customer Strategies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Market



7.2.1 Necessity for the Implementation of Key Customer Strategies



7.2.2 Authentication and Confirmation of VIPs of Enterprises



7.2.3 Exploitation and Cultivation of VIPs



7.2.4 Issues to be Solved during Implementation of Key Customer Strategies



7.2.5 Analysis of Marketing Strategy of Key Clients





