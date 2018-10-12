China Electronics Data and WuXi AppTec Form CW Data, a Joint Venture to Offer One-Stop Healthcare Big Data Solutions

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Electronics Data Service Co., Ltd. ("CECD") and WuXi AppTec announced today to set up a joint venture, CW Data, to offer one-stop big data solutions for the healthcare sector. Based on hospital medical and prescription data, CW Data will provide healthcare data solutions for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, payers, providers, policy makers, healthcare professionals and other life science industry organizations, thereby further promoting the innovation and development of the China's healthcare ecosystem and benefiting more Chinese patients.

Relying on CECD's National healthcare big data platform and National healthcare big data security platform and strictly complying with the National Healthcare Big Data Safety and Supervision laws and regulations to ensure multi-dimensional data security, CW Data will integrate with WuXi AppTec's unmatched deep domain expertise in drug discovery and development to leverage highly innovative data collection, data mining and data analytics, provide end to end technology solutions and services ranging from drug discovery and development to post-marketing drug efficacy evaluation and drug distribution, and assist customers to deeply explore the needs of Chinese patients, so that more new drugs and therapies with urgent medical needs will be launched earlier in China. CW Data will build and lead the next generation of healthcare big data analytics.

"The establishment of CW Data is an important cornerstone for CECD into healthcare analytics and big data. Healthcare big data is one of the key national strategic resources. The development of various big data applications will bring profound changes in the healthcare sector. WuXi AppTec is a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company. The future of CW Data is tremendous. CW Data will combine big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies to connect hospitals, insurance, disease, prescriptions, clinical, and genomics data to provide real world evidence and business insights to domestic and foreign biotechnology companies, drug distributors and medical device companies. Finally, achieve the vision of CECD – 'Making people healthier and happier'". said Li Shifeng, Chairman of CECD.

"This collaboration is a significant move for WuXi AppTec to strengthen our capability in medical big data industry and provide more effective solutions for the whole healthcare ecosystem with the efficient integration of hospitals' medical data, drug research and development resources." said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec, "Through this collaboration, we will enable more doctors, scientists and healthcare companies by exploring more precise patient needs and more insightful healthcare data analytics, to achieve the dream that every drug can be made, every disease can be treated."

Andy Liu, CEO of CW Data and a 20 year veteran of the healthcare industry said: "This is indeed a very special joint venture. The combination of CECD and Wuxi AppTec enables CW Data to take a leadership role in healthcare big data analytics and to drive changes that will ultimately benefit the patients. We look forward to building the future and working with other healthcare big data, AI, cloud and software companies to achieving our goals."

About CECD

China Electronics Data Service Co., Ltd. (CECD) is a national healthcare big data group company led by China Electronics Corporation under the guidance of the National Health Commission of PRC. CECD is a National High-Tech Enterprise and Zhongguancun High-Tech Enterprise, it adheres to the principle of "safety first, data services, platform operation, ecological development" to structure two core capabilities: "Safety "and "Intelligence".

Relies on the national team of security and informatization - China Electronics Corporation, CECD forged a full life cycle data security system with the tri-alliance of security integrated system, management and control system, and safety contingency system, based on securities of nature, process, industrial control, and data.

CECD is the main operator of the National Healthcare Big Data Center and Industrial Park (Fuzhou), the only implementation unit of the National Development and Reform Commission (hereinafter referred to NDRC) key program "Internet + Healthcare", the co-construction unit of NDRC Healthcare Big Data Engineering Laboratory, and the Secretary General unit of the Healthcare Big Data Development and Information Security Committee of China Health Information Association (China Healthcare Big Data Industrial Alliance). As the chief initiator, CECD is the key funder of Shanghai Data Exchange Corp. Also, it established CEC Healthcare Fund and its management company – CEC Data and Finance Investment Management Co., Ltd., to build the ecosystem of healthcare big data.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec (603259, SH) is a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services to help our worldwide customers and partners shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With its industry-leading capabilities such as small molecule R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, drug R&D and medical device testing, WuXi platform is enabling over 3,000 innovative collaborators from more than 30 countries to bring innovative healthcare products to patients, and to fulfill WuXi's dream that "every drug can be made, every disease can be treated."

