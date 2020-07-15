China Finance Online Signs Partnership Agreement with Dow Jones

BEIJING, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Finance Online Co. Limited ("China Finance Online", or the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with global news and data business, Dow Jones.

Under the new agreement, Dow Jones will provide China Finance Online with access to a sub-set of its Chinese language newswire service, which will include market commentary and spot news in Chinese. The two parties will work together to better serve the huge financial information and data market in China. This partnership will combine global economic data alongside financial news and information expertise from Dow Jones with China Finance Online's domestic market-leading data and audience engagement to bring timely, quality and professional capital market information and intelligence to Chinese investment and business audiences.

Dow Jones is the parent company of The Wall Street Journal as well as other well-known global brands such as Barron's, MarketWatch and Factiva. Dow Jones delivers high quality, trusted data, media and intelligence solutions to a diverse audience and powers business decision making globally. In addition, the Dow Jones Chinese language newswire service has a long history of delivering accurate financial news updates for subscribers across China.

As a pioneer that specialized in financial and economic data in China, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Genius Information Technology Co. Ltd. ("Genius"), China Finance Online has developed one of the largest analytical financial and economic databases in China over its 26-year corporate history. In recent years, Genius also applied data mining, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, natural language processing, machine learning and other advanced technologies to form a smart data service network of DaaS, SaaS, PaaS and KaaS that provides high-quality data and fintech solutions to stock exchanges, banks, insurance companies, brokerage firms and asset management companies.

Mr. Zhiwei Zhao, Chairman and CEO of China Finance Online, commented, "This marks a significant partnership as well as a strong endorsement of our philosophy that technology and data-driven knowledge will enable financial services and investors on their quest for excellence and success. For over a hundred years, Dow Jones has established a distinguished reputation for its best-in-class global economic data, financial information and market intelligence. On the other hand, China Finance Online has been fully committed over the past 20 years to building and providing one of the largest financial and economic databases for Chinese institutional and retail investors. We believe that this strategic partnership is highly complementary and will create tremendous knowledge and data synergies as well as premium content to benefit over 1000 of our institutional clients in China. Sophisticated data analytics and timely news have always been the vital building blocks for our data mining and smart research products that are dedicated to empowering wealth management services in China. We look forward to further collaboration with Dow Jones to explore more opportunities in the Chinese wealth management industry."

"This new partnership with China Finance Online marks an exciting new chapter for our business in Asia," said Christopher Ellis, Head of Partnerships & Licensing, Asia Pacific, at Dow Jones. "China Finance Online already offers its customers market-leading financial news content and data solutions. I am confident that through our partnership, we will be able to further elevate the quality of financial news and information that Chinese customers will now be able to access and help to drive business decision making and innovation in China."

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co. Limited is a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. The Company's prominent flagship portal site, www.jrj.com, is ranked among the top financial websites in China. In addition to the web-based securities trading platform, the Company offers basic financial software, information services and securities investment advisory services to retail investors in China. Through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Genius Information Technology Co. Ltd., the Company provides financial database and analytics to institutional customers including domestic financial, research, academic and regulatory institutions. China Finance Online also provides brokerage services in Hong Kong.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest newsgathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance and Dow Jones Newswires. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

