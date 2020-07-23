China Finance Online to Report First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on July 24, 2020

BEIJING, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Finance Online Co. Limited ("China Finance Online", or the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that the Company will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, July 24, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.chinafinanceonline.com/.



The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on July 24, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on July 24, 2020).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-823-0291 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-435 Singapore Toll Free: 800-616-2312 Mainland China: 800-870-0211or 400-120 -3169 Conference ID: 2948205

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID to join the call.



A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event through 9:59 a.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2020 (or 9:59 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on July 31, 2020). The dial-in details for the replay are:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-452-5696 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-117 Singapore Toll Free: 800-616-2305 Mainland China Toll Free: 800-870-0205 or 400-632-2162 Conference ID: 2948205

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yg4sir25.



About China Finance Online



China Finance Online Co. Limited is a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. The Company's prominent flagship portal site, www.jrj.com, is ranked among the top financial websites in China. In addition to the web-based securities trading platform, the Company offers basic financial software, information services and securities investment advisory services to retail investors in China. Through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Genius Information Technology Co. Ltd., the Company provides financial database and analytics to institutional customers including domestic financial, research, academic and regulatory institutions. China Finance Online also provides brokerage services in Hong Kong.



For more information, please contact:



China Finance Online

+86-10-8336-3100

[email protected]

Kevin Theiss

(212) 521-4050

[email protected]



