China Finance Online to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on May 28, 2020

BEIJING, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Finance Online Co. Limited ("China Finance Online", or the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that the Company will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.chinafinanceonline.com/.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on May 28, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 29, 2020).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-744-3950 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-960-503 Mainland China Toll Free: 800-870-0260 Mainland China Toll: 400-810-5277 Meeting No.: 2517214465

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID to join the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fcqbkmxt.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co. Limited is a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. The Company's prominent flagship portal site, www.jrj.com, is ranked among the top financial websites in China. In addition to the web-based securities trading platform, the Company offers basic financial software, information services and securities investment advisory services to retail investors in China. Through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Genius Information Technology Co. Ltd., the Company provides financial database and analytics to institutional customers including domestic financial, research, academic and regulatory institutions. China Finance Online also provides brokerage services in Hong Kong.

For more information, please contact:

China Finance Online

+86-10-8336-3100

[email protected]

Kevin Theiss

(212) 521-4050

[email protected]

