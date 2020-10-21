China Flame Retardant Apparel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Fabric, By Product, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



China Flame Retardant Apparel Market Growth & Trends



The China flame retardant apparel market size is anticipated to reach USD 316.1 million by 2027., expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for flame retardant apparel in the end-use industries, such as law enforcement and defense, oil and gas, and petrochemical, is expected to fuel the market growth in China.



According to a survey conducted by the University of Science and Technology of China in 2018, a large proportion of firefighters experienced difficulty in moving ankles, elbows, arms, knees, and thighs, and more than 45% of the people surveyed experienced overheating during firefighting. As a result, the need for improved fire safety clothing is likely to drive product demand.



Leakage and explosion were the major types of casualty accidents, accounting for 59.5% of the overall accidents, followed by fire incidents, accounting for 24.0% of the total casualty accidents. As a result, the need for flame retardant apparel is high in China, which is expected to propel the demand for the product in the industrial sector.



With the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the market, buyers can enter into direct contracts with manufacturers based on their requirements.This is projected to reduce the cost of switching suppliers and elevate buyer power.



In addition, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a decreased demand in 2020 owing to complete lockdowns.



China Flame Retardant Apparel Market Report Highlights

• The inherent fabric segment led the market and accounted for 54.3% share of the total revenue in 2019 owing to the enhanced flame and ember resistant nature of the fabric and increasing adoption in firefighting applications

• By product, the durable flame retardant apparel segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027 on account of increasing consumer preference for highly durable clothing with enhanced operability and breathability

• The defense and law enforcement end-use segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing use of FR clothing in police and military uniforms as it offers protection against electric arcs, flash fires, and firebombs

• The substantial growth of the oil and gas industry in the country, coupled with increasing exploration and extraction activities, is expected to augment the penetration of FR apparel in the oil and gas end-use segment over the forecast period

• Key players are focusing on research and development activities to develop new technologies for product manufacturing and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market.



