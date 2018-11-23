China Flexible Packaging Market 2018-2022: Focus on Sustainability of Flexible Packaging, Ban on Waste Import & Innovation in Flexible Packaging
The flexible packaging market in China will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2022.
Flexible packaging leaves a lower carbon footprint than traditional packaging. For packing equal amount of food, flexible pouches require 4% lesser cargo space than glass containers. This leads to lower emission during transport. Also, less amount of materials is required to manufacture flexible packaging. 2.5 pounds of flexible packaging material is required to pack 100 pounds of beverages whereas 84 pounds of glass is required to pack the same volume of beverages. These attributes make flexible packaging more sustainable than glass and rigid PET. Thus, the growing awareness for sustainable development will drive the flexible packaging market in China.
Market Overview
Growth of food and beverages industry in China
The growing population of urban areas in China is creating a demand for food and beverages. The cold chain market in China is expected to grow by around USD 45-50 billion during the forecast period. Food and beverages segment dominate the cold chain market in China. Moreover, food companies and packaging vendors are expanding their presence by partnering with other companies and acquiring regional players. Thus, the growth of the food and beverages industry in China is driving the flexible packaging market in China.
Stringent government regulations for food packaging
With growing demand for takeaway and ready-to-eat (RTE) food, the amount of packaging waste is also increasing. Most of the plastic packaging materials are non-biodegradable. The government of China has formulated several laws and regulations to protect foods and beverages from the harmful effects of packaging materials. Packaging companies need to comply with these laws and certification policies which increases their operational difficulties thereby hampering market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Amcor, and Berry Global the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for food and beverages, will provide considerable growth opportunities to flexible packaging companies in China. Amcor, Berry Global, Sealed Air, and Shanghai Zijiang Colour Printing & Packaging are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Report Summary:
People are increasingly becoming aware about sustainable development. The low requirement of materials and space of flexible packaging makes it more sustainable than glass and rigid PET containers. This will drive the growth of flexible packaging market in China.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth of the food and beverages industry in China. The demand for food and beverages in urban areas of China is increasing which is leading to increasing demand for flexible packaging in the country.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the stringent government regulations which need to be followed by packaging vendors. These laws and regulations increase the operational difficulties for packaging vendors and thereby hamper market growth
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL TYPE
- Segmentation by material type
- Comparison by material type
- Plastic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Paper - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Foil - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by material type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Other industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Sustainability of flexible packaging
- Ban on waste import
- Innovation in flexible packaging
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor
- Berry Global
- Sealed Air
- Shanghai Zijiang Colour Printing & Packaging
PART 15: APPENDIX
