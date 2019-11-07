China Heavy Truck Industry Report, 2019-2025: Product Segments, Export Market, Competition

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Heavy Truck Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global heavy truck market showed an upward mobility in the past decade, with its sales rising 6.2% year on year to 2.39 million units in 2018 and presenting a CAGR of 3.5% between 2008 and 2018.



In 2018, China, the largest heavy truck market around the globe, sold approximately 1.15 million heavy trucks (a 48.1% share of global total), up 2.8% on an annualized basis, with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2008 to 2018 and higher than the growth rate of global market. The heavy truck sales in the Chinese market will decline in the forthcoming years due to adjustments in the market, and it is expected to stand at roughly 900,000 units in 2025.



Product segments: About 35% sales of heavy trucks in China are semi-trailer tractors whose sales in 2018 reached 422,000 units at home. Favored by the evolution of logistics, tighter control on emissions as well as the declining price of natural gas, natural gas semi-trailer tractor will see tremendous growth and the whole semi-trailer tractor market will be thus boosted.



Export market: The cargo truck exported from China has an ever-heavier tonnage, and the exported heavy trucks from China were approximately 50,000 tons altogether in 2018 with a year-on-year increase of over 10%, which is largely attributed to the factors as follows: 1) the heavy truck is in short supply in Europe, Africa, Americas, etc.; 2) The constructors of the One Belt, One Road' projects give an impetus to heavy truck exports; 3) infrastructure investments worldwide grow rapidly; 4) China-made heavy trucks are more competitive.



Competition: the world-renowned heavy truck producers are Daimler, Volvo, VW, FAW Jiefang, Dongfeng Motor, Sinotruk, among others, with the CR10 being above 85% in the world and CR10 over 95% in China in 2018. In China, FAW Jiefang commands a more than 20% market share and has been in the first place for four consecutive years, closely followed by Dongfeng Motor with 19% shares or so.



China-made heavy trucks are heading towards:

China Heavy Truck Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Heavy truck (definition, classification, product trend, etc.)

Heavy truck ownership, production & sales, market structure, competitive landscape as well as the sales volume of natural gas heavy trucks and the development tendencies of heavy truck industry in China

Production & sales, import & export and competitive pattern of segmented heavy trucks (complete heavy truck, chassis, semi-trailer tractor) in China

Heavy truck upstream (steel, rubber) market size and prices and downstream (infrastructure construction, real estate development, freight transport) market size, etc.

15 Chinese heavy truck manufacturers (operation, revenue structure, heavy truck business, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Heavy Truck Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Technology Introduction

1.3 Emission Standards

1.4 Product Trends

1.5 Self-driving and Telematics

1.5.1 Self-driving Truck

1.5.2 Truck Telematics



2. Overall Heavy Truck Market

2.1 Ownership

2.2 Output and Sales

2.2.1 Output

2.2.2 Sales

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Competitive Landscape

2.5 Natural Gas Heavy Truck

2.5.1 Sales

2.5.2 Competitive Landscape

2.6 High-end Heavy Truck

2.7 Trends

2.8 Overseas Exploration of China-made Heavy Trucks



3. Heavy Truck Market Segments

3.1 Complete Heavy Truck

3.1.1 Output and Sales

3.1.2 Import & Export

3.1.3 Competitive Landscape

3.2 Incomplete Heavy Truck

3.2.1 Output and Sales

3.2.2 Import & Export

3.2.3 Competitive Landscape

3.3 Semi-trailer Tractor

3.3.1 Output and Sales

3.3.2 Import & Export

3.3.3 Competitive Landscape

3.3.4 Market Segments



4. Heavy Truck Industry Chain

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Components

4.2.1 Cost Structure

4.2.2 Supporting

4.3 Raw Materials Market

4.3.1 Steel Market

4.3.2 Rubber Market

4.4 Downstream Market

4.4.1 Infrastructure Construction

4.4.2 Property Development

4.4.3 Highway Freight



5. Key Companies

5.1 FAW Jiefang Automotive Company, Ltd.

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Sales

5.1.3 Launch of New Products

5.1.4 Production Bases

5.2 China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd. (SINOTRUK)

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Operation

5.2.3 Heavy Truck Business

5.3 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Operation

5.3.3 Heavy Truck Business

5.3.4 Joint Venture between Dongfeng Motor and Volvo

5.3.5 Release of New Vehicles

5.4 BeiqiFoton Motor Co., Ltd.

5.4.1 Profile

5.4.2 Operation

5.4.3 Heavy Truck Business

5.4.4 Production Capacity

5.4.5 Launch of Internet Super Heavy Truck

5.5 Shaanxi Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

5.5.1 Profile

5.5.2 Main Products

5.5.3 Heavy Truck Business

5.5.4 New Natural Gas Heavy Trucks

5.6 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co., Ltd.

5.6.1 Profile

5.6.2 Operation

5.6.3 Heavy Truck Business

5.6.4 Launch of Intelligent APP for Heavy Truck

5.7 Anhui Hualing Automobile Co., Ltd.

5.7.1 Profile

5.7.2 Operation

5.7.3 Heavy Truck Business

5.8 Qingling Motors (Group) Co., Ltd.

5.8.1 Profile

5.8.2 Operation

5.8.3 Heavy Truck Business

5.9 Chengdu Dayun Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

5.9.1 Profile

5.9.2 Heavy Truck Business

5.10 BEIBEN Trucks Group Co., Ltd.

5.10.1 Profile

5.10.2 Heavy Truck Business

5.11 SAIC-IVECO Hongyan Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd.

5.11.1 Profile

5.11.2 Heavy Truck Business

5.11.3 Sales Goal for 2016

5.12 Hubei Tri-ring Special Vehicle Co., Ltd.

5.12.1 Profile

5.12.2 Heavy Truck Business

5.12.3 Launch of High-end Intelligent Heavy Truck

5.13 Nanjing Xugong Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

5.13.1 Profile

5.13.2 Heavy Truck Business

5.13.3 Operation of Xuzhou Base

5.14 GAC Hino Motors Co., Ltd.

5.14.1 Profile

5.14.2 Operation

5.14.3 Heavy Truck Business

5.15 Zhejiang Feidie Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

5.15.1 Profile

5.15.2 Heavy Truck Business

