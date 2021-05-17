China HGS Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results

HANZHONG, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) ("China HGS" or the "Company"), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the quarterly report on Form 10-Q can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

Highlights for the quarter

Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $18.3 million , representing an increase of 867.2% from approximately $1.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to less gross floor area sold during the current quarter.

, representing an increase of 867.2% from approximately in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to less gross floor area sold during the current quarter. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $2.2 million , significantly increased from net loss of approximately $0.6 million in the same period of last year.

, significantly increased from net loss of approximately in the same period of last year. Basic and diluted net loss per share ("EPS") attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $0.10 , compared to net loss per share of $0.03 for the same quarter of the last year.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China's Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company's development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





March 31,



September 30,

2021



2020 ASSETS

(Unaudited)







Cash $ 555,576



$ 457,699 Restricted cash

3,297,734





3,409,837 Contract assets

15,195,730





14,255,328 Real estate property development completed

93,359,420





94,671,258 Other assets

9,709,848





8,132,555 Property, plant and equipment, net

567,292





571,330 Security deposits

1,922,853





1,855,506 Real estate property under development

251,151,767





227,741,017 Due from local governments for real estate property development completed

2,973,777





2,869,623













Total Assets $ 378,733,997



$ 353,964,153













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Construction loans $ 116,060,624



$ 109,937,408 Accounts payable

31,854,281





25,415,352 Other payables

4,569,384





4,028,048 Construction deposits

3,318,974





3,202,730 Contract liabilities

1,885,982





1,847,685 Customer deposits

21,498,027





19,405,528 Accrued expenses

1,861,745





1,920,370 Taxes payable

20,592,607





19,881,211 Total liabilities

201,641,624





185,638,332













Commitments and Contingencies









Stockholders' equity











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,525,000 shares issued and

outstanding March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020

22,525





22,525 Additional paid-in capital

129,930,330





129,930,330 Statutory surplus

10,458,395





10,458,395 Retained earnings

37,466,885





34,954,061 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(785,762)





(7,039,490) Total stockholders' equity

177,092,373





168,325,821













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 378,733,997



$ 353,964,153

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS) (Unaudited)





Three months ended March 31,



Six months ended March 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Real estate sales

$ 18,278,112



$ 1,889,829



$ 21,033,374



$ 4,194,073 Less: Sales tax



(115,166)





(27,048)





(138,704)





(66,281) Cost of real estate sales



(14,474,264)





(1,466,381)





(16,327,906)





(3,171,993) Gross profit



3,688,682





396,400





4,566,764





955,799 Operating expenses





























Selling and distribution expenses



16,821





200,390





96,166





400,558 General and administrative expenses



543,334





819,415





849,259





1,408,254 Total operating expenses



560,155





1,019,805





945,425





1,808,812 Operating income (loss)



3,128,527





(623,405)





3,621,339





(853,013) Interest income (expense), net



712





(15,586)





3,537





(32,839) Other expense



(166,571)





(96,729)





(272,428)





(96,729) Income (loss) before income taxes



2,962,668





(735,720)





3,352,448





(982,581) Provision (benefit) for income taxes



741,431





(111,699)





839,624





(101,179) Net income (loss)



2,221,237





(624,021)





2,512,824





(881,402) Other Comprehensive income (loss)





























Foreign currency translation adjustment



(737,431)





(2,823,145)





6,253,728





1,557,717 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 1,483,806



$ (3,447,166)



$ 8,766,552



$ 676,315 Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share





























Basic and diluted

$ 0.10



$ (0.01)



$ 0.11



$ (0.02) Weighted average common shares outstanding





























Basic and diluted



22,525,000





22,525,000





22,525,000





22,525,000



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)





Common Stock

Additional

Statutory

Retained

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive





Shares

Amount

Paid-

in Capital

Surplus

Earnings

Income (loss)

Total Balance at September 30, 2019 22,525,000

$ 22,525

$ 129,930,330

$ 10,360,251

$ 34,070,767

$ (15,683,723)

$ 158,700150 Net loss for the period -



-















(257,381)









(257,381) Foreign currency translation adjustments -



-























4,380,862



4,380,862 Balance at December 31, 2019 22,525,000



22,525



129,930,330



10,360,251



33,189,365



(11,302,861



162,823,631 Net loss for the period -



-















(624,021)









(624,021) Foreign currency translation adjustments -



-





















(2,823,145



(2,823,145 Balance at March 31, 2020 22,525,000

$ 22,525

$ 129,930,330

$ 10,360,251

$ 33,189,365

$ (14,126,006)

$ 159,376,465















































































Balance at September 30, 2020 22,525,000

$ 22,525

$ 129,930,330

$ 10,458,395

$ 34,954,061

$ (7,039,490)

$ 168,325,821 Net income for the period -



-



-



-



291,587



-



291,587 Foreign currency translation

adjustments -



-



-



-



-



6,991,159



6,991,159 Balance at December 31, 2020 22,525,000



22,525



129,930,330



10,458,395



35,245,648



(48,331)



175,608,567 Net income for the period -



-



-



-



2,221,237



-



2,221,237 Foreign currency translation

adjustments -



-



-



-



-



(737,431)



(737,431) Balance at March 31, 2021 22,525,000

$ 22,525

$ 129,930,330

$ 10,458,395

$ 37,466,885

$ (785,762)

$ 177,092,373



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Six months ended March 31,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss)

$ 2,512,824



$ (881,402)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Deferred tax provision (benefit)



-





(235,179)

Depreciation



24,772





37,710

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Contract assets



(422,948)





651,289

Real estate property development completed



4,747,385





2,937,724

Real estate property under development



(13,010,220)





(2,835,288)

Other current assets



(1,281,964)





(935,053)

Security deposit











3,195,887

Accounts payable



5,515,797





89,325

Other payables



395,088





111,347

Contract liabilities



(28,762)





(71,507)

Customer deposits



1,387,999





2,349,028

Construction deposits











(428)

Accrued expenses











(675,478)

Taxes payables



109,454





(1,379,060)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(50,575)





2,358,915



















Cash flow from financing activities















Repayments of construction loans



-





(2,128,585)

Net cash used in financing activities



-





(2,128,585)



















Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and restricted cash



36,349





103,801

Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash



(14,226)





334,131

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period



3,867,536





4,202,117

Cash and restricted cash, end of period

$ 3,853,310



$ 4,536,248

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Interest paid

$ 1,847,904



$ 3,416,592

Income taxes paid

$ 135,462



$ 375,601



















Reconciliation to amounts on condensed consolidated balance sheets:















Cash

$ 555,576



$ 658,313

Restricted

$ 3,297,734



$ 3,877,935

Total cash and restricted cash

$ 3,853,310



$ 4,536,248



















Cash, beginning of period

$ 457,699



$ 263,139

Restricted, beginning of period

$ 3,409,837



$ 3,938,978

Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period

$ 3,867,536



$ 4,202,117



















Non-cash financing activities:















Reclassification of interest payable to construction loan

$ 1,626,210



$ -

Real estate sales for settlements in real estate property under development

$ (14,432,275)



$ -





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

