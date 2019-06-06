China, Hong Kong & Taiwan Cinema Market Report 2019 Featuring Edko Films, Guangdong Dadi, Multiplex Cinema, Orange Sky Golden Harvest, SMI/ China Stellar Film, UA, Vieshow, & Wanda
The fast growing Chinese market has dominated the global exhibition sector for the past decade, with film distributors and equipment suppliers equally chasing the bonanza represented by rapidly rising ticket sales and breakneck theatre construction. Although growth is now slowing Chinese box office remains on schedule to overtake the United States by 2022 or 2023, an event which will change the international film market forever.
This report slices through the opaque structure of this market to examine some of the main players and the all-important role of official intervention. Also considered are the other Chinese language markets of Hong Kong and Taiwan. As well as comprehensive historical data, there are five year forecasts of screen numbers, admissions and box office for all three territories.
Key Topics Covered:
1. China
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Guangdong Dadi
- Wanda Cinema Line
- SMI Holdings Group/ China Stellar Film
- Forecasts
2. Hong Kong
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Edko Films
- Multiplex Cinema
- UA Cinemas
- Orange Sky Golden Harvest
- Forecasts
3. Taiwan
- Films
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Vieshow Cinemas
- Forecasts
List of Tables
China
- Chinese Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Box Office of Chinese and Foreign Films 2013-2018
- Top Ten Films 2018
- Urban Cinemas 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2018
- SMI Corporation Financial Performance 2014-2017
- Forecasts
- China Forecasts 2018-2023
Hong Kong
- Hong Kong Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Releases 2013-2018
- Top Ten Films 2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors in Hong Kong and Macau 2014-2019
- Orange Sky Golden Harvest Screens, Admissions and Box Office by
- Territory 2012-2017
- Orange Sky Golden Harvest Revenue and Profit by Segment 2013-2018
- Orange Sky Golden Harvest Financial Performance 2013-2018
- Forecasts
- Hong Kong Forecasts 2018-2023
Taiwan
- Taiwanese Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors February 2019
- Forecasts
- Taiwan Forecasts 2018-2023
Companies Mentioned
- Edko Films
- Guangdong Dadi
- Multiplex Cinema
- Orange Sky Golden Harvest
- SMI Holdings Group/ China Stellar Film
- UA Cinemas
- Vieshow Cinemas
- Wanda Cinema Line
