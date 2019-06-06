China, Hong Kong & Taiwan Cinema Market Report 2019 Featuring Edko Films, Guangdong Dadi, Multiplex Cinema, Orange Sky Golden Harvest, SMI/ China Stellar Film, UA, Vieshow, & Wanda

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cinema Industry Research China, Hong Kong & Taiwan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fast growing Chinese market has dominated the global exhibition sector for the past decade, with film distributors and equipment suppliers equally chasing the bonanza represented by rapidly rising ticket sales and breakneck theatre construction. Although growth is now slowing Chinese box office remains on schedule to overtake the United States by 2022 or 2023, an event which will change the international film market forever.

This report slices through the opaque structure of this market to examine some of the main players and the all-important role of official intervention. Also considered are the other Chinese language markets of Hong Kong and Taiwan. As well as comprehensive historical data, there are five year forecasts of screen numbers, admissions and box office for all three territories.

Key Topics Covered:



1. China

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Guangdong Dadi



Wanda Cinema Line



SMI Holdings Group/ China Stellar Film

Forecasts

2. Hong Kong

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Edko Films



Multiplex Cinema



UA Cinemas



Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Forecasts

3. Taiwan

Films

Cinemas

Companies

Vieshow Cinemas

Forecasts

List of Tables

China

Chinese Cinema Market 2013-2018

Box Office of Chinese and Foreign Films 2013-2018

Top Ten Films 2018

Urban Cinemas 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2018



SMI Corporation Financial Performance 2014-2017

Forecasts

China Forecasts 2018-2023

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Cinema Market 2013-2018

Releases 2013-2018

Top Ten Films 2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors in Hong Kong and Macau 2014-2019

and 2014-2019

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Screens, Admissions and Box Office by



Territory 2012-2017



Orange Sky Golden Harvest Revenue and Profit by Segment 2013-2018



Orange Sky Golden Harvest Financial Performance 2013-2018

Forecasts

Hong Kong Forecasts 2018-2023

Taiwan

Taiwanese Cinema Market 2013-2018

Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors February 2019

Forecasts

Taiwan Forecasts 2018-2023

Companies Mentioned



Edko Films

Guangdong Dadi

Multiplex Cinema

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

SMI Holdings Group/ China Stellar Film

UA Cinemas

Vieshow Cinemas

Wanda Cinema Line

