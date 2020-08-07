China Human Vaccine Market Insights 2020-2026 Featuring In-Depth Profiles of 22 Companies

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Human Vaccine Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In China, the lot release for human vaccines plunged by 17.7% in 2018 when the production record fraud of rabies vaccines for human use, freeze-dried by Changsheng Bio-Technology was exposed. The impact fades away amid tighter control on human vaccines in China. In 2019, National Institutes for Food and Drug Control (NIFDC) approved 570 million doses of human vaccine with a year-on-year increase of 5.4%, among which there was more lot release volume of diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis combined vaccine (adsorbed), recombinant Hepatitis B vaccine, and rabies vaccine for human use (freeze-dried), together sharing 33.9% of the total.



The Chinese human vaccine market is now occupied by local companies, where the state-owned enterprises command more than a half of the market. In the first half of 2020, the players had more lot releases, such as China National Biotec Group (CNBG), Institute of Medical Biology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Walvax Biotechnology, Amy Biotech & Vaccine, Liaoning Cheng Da, NCPC GeneTech Biotechnology, and Sinovac Biotech, holding a combined 82.2% of the total. Noticeably, CNBG takes a lion's share 43.3%, leading the pack in the industry.



Although the Chinese human vaccine market is ruled by local companies, the imported vaccines are largely the extra EPI vaccines (not free, and residents can choose whether they want to be inoculated) such as 13-valent pneumonia vaccine, HPV vaccine and DTaP-IPV/Hib vaccine. Yet, the 13-valent pneumonia vaccine of Walvax Biotechnology and the 2-valent pneumonia vaccine of Xiamen Innovax Biotech are approved successively for general availability in the market, challenging the overseas vaccine giants at their games and scrambling for more market shares by price advantage, accompanied by the to-be-soon-launched vaccines like 13-valent pneumonia vaccine of Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd., 2-valent/9-valent HPV vaccines of Walvax Biotechnology, 4-valent influenza vaccine and 15-valent pneumonia vaccine of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.



The devastating COVID-19 in more than 100 countries causes a total of over 14.77 million cases infected and approximately 609,000 deaths. The mortality rate is high up to 4.1% and the overriding research about coronavirus vaccine and clinical trials get under way.



In at least 200 coronavirus vaccine programs worldwide to date, China stays ahead temporarily in the R&D progress. Seven coronavirus vaccines are in the clinical phase, and Ad5-nCoV, an adenovirus vaccine being co-developed by CanSino Biologics, Inc. and the team led by the academician Chen Wei at the Biological Engineering Institute of Academy of Military Medical Sciences, is advancing faster as its phase-III clinical trials are in place. To curb the pandemic, the related authorities of China will accelerate the examination and approval process for a shorter development cycle and a faster launch to save lives.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview of Vaccine Industry

1.1 Definition & Classification

1.2 Industry Chain



2. China Human Vaccine Industry

2.1 Operating Environment

2.1.1 International Market

2.1.2 Policy Environment

2.1.3 Biopharmaceutical Market

2.2 Status Quo

2.3 Market Demand

2.4 Circulation Channels

2.5 Market Size

2.6 Import & Export

2.6.1 Import

2.6.2 Export

2.6.3 Average Price

2.7 Competition Pattern



3. Human Vaccine Market Segments in China

3.1 Hepatitis B Vaccine

3.1.1 Demand

3.1.2 Lot Release Volume

3.1.3 Competition Pattern

3.2 Meningococcal Vaccine

3.3 Hepatitis A Vaccine

3.4 Influenza Vaccine

3.5 Hib Vaccine

3.6 Human Rabies Vaccine

3.7 Varicella Vaccine

3.8 Pneumococcal Vaccines

3.9 DTP Vaccine

3.10 Poliomyelitis Vaccine

3.11 Hepatitis E Vaccine

3.12 HPV Vaccine Has a Rosy Prospect and Is Expected to Be Localized

3.13 Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) Vaccine



4. Major Human Vaccine Manufacturers in China

4.1 China National Biotech Group

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 National Vaccine & Serum Institute

4.1.3 Chengdu Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd.

4.1.4 Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd.

4.1.5 Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd.

4.1.6 Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd.

4.1.7 Changchun Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd.

4.1.8 Changchun Keygen Biological Products Co. Ltd.

4.2 Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co. Ltd.

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 Operation

4.2.3 Revenue Structure

4.2.4 R&D and Investment

4.2.5 Production and Sales

4.2.6 Vaccine Business

4.2.7 Development Strategy

4.3 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

4.4 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co. Ltd.

4.5 Walvax Biotechnology Co, Ltd.

4.6 Liaoning Cheng Da Co. Ltd.

4.7 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd.

4.8 Changsheng Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.

4.9 Olymvax Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

4.10 Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

4.11 Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

4.12 Zhejiang Tianyuan Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

4.13 Tibet Amy Biotech & Vaccine Group Co. Ltd.

4.14 NCPC GeneTech Biotechnology Development Co. Ltd.

4.15 Dalian Aleph Biomedical Co. Ltd.

4.16 Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

4.17 CanSino Biologics

4.18 Chengdu Kanghua Biological Products Co. Ltd.

4.19 Other Enterprises

4.19.1 Shenzhen Sanofi Pasteur Biological Products Co. Ltd.

4.19.2 Guangzhou Nuocheng Biological Products



5. Summary and Forecast

5.1 Summary

5.2 Development Trends

5.2.1 Human Vaccine Industry is Increasingly Concentrated

5.2.2 Two-child Policy is in Favor of Human Vaccine Industry Growth

5.2.3 Faster Aging of Population Boosts Human Vaccine Industry

5.2.4 Local Companies Invest More Heavily in Research and Development of Vaccine Products Which are Becoming More Various

5.2.5 Demand for Extra EPI Vaccines Is Growing

5.2.6 Coronavirus Vaccines Will Boom



