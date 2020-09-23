China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair 2020 Opens

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair 2020 (CIEF 2020) themed "Digital Transformation and Innovation Leadership" opened in Guangzhou on Sept. 23. The CIEF is jointly sponsored by China Association for Science and Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the Central Committee of the Jiu San Society, the Guangdong Provincial Government, and the Guangzhou Municipal Government, and is co-organized by Guangzhou Municipal Government and International Data Group. Relevant leaders from China Association for Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the Central Committee of the Jiu San Society, Guangdong Provincial and Guangzhou Municipal Governments attended the launch ceremony of the CIEF. Also present at the launch ceremony were 11 academicians including Song Erwei, Cao Chunxiao, Sun Yu, Chen Jing, Zhang Ping, Zhao Liancheng, Chen Jun, Liu Changxiao, Liu Huanbin, Du Ruxu, and Ye Siyu, as well as 40 officials from the consulates of 21 countries in Guangzhou including Mexico, Israel, Nepal, Turkey, Ethiopia and Colombia.

The CIEF has been held for 5 years, and its brand visibility and influence have been significantly improved. A total of about 500 projects have been transformed and implanted at the CIEF, with a value of 39.4 billion yuan. This CIEF features a wealth of talents, abundant achievements and highlights.

Every effort should be made to explore the transaction and transformation mode of technological innovation achievements with Chinese characteristics, and encourage innovation and entrepreneurship as far as possible in the whole society. First, we should value more the integration of innovative elements, promote the effective matchmaking of technology, capital and industry, and help scientists cooperate with entrepreneurs and help entrepreneurs cooperate with venture capital parties. Second, we should pay more attention to the integration of technology and economy, promote the industrialization of advanced technology, make the transformation of technological achievements more efficient, promote the deep integration of technology and economy, and better serve economic and social development. Third, pay more attention to upgrading of innovation platform, innovate service models, improve working mechanism, and improve the professional service capabilities for the transformation of technological achievements.

At the launch ceremony, Song Jun and Wen Guohui unveiled the plaque of Guangzhou International Technology Exchange Service Center; representatives of the holders of 10 innovation and entrepreneurship achievement projects for which agreement has been achieved or intention of cooperation has been agreed exchanged the signed contracts with the enterprise representatives. After the launch ceremony, the leaders and guests visited the exhibition of innovation and entrepreneurship achievements.

This year's CIEF will be held from Sept. 23 to 25. Held in the form of online and offline events for the first time, the CIEF holds 22 special events and displays over 3,000 pieces of achievements. Focusing on the industrial reforms triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the new growth drivers generated by industrial integration, this year's CIEF especially sets up the "exhibition area for epidemic prevention technology achievements", fosters in-depth cooperation between industry, universities, research institutes and users, and strives to become an international, professional, and market-oriented innovation and entrepreneurship platform to facilitate the deep integration of technology and economy.

SOURCE IDG Asia