China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS) 2019 leads the way for the future of smart retail

CVS 2019 brings together comprehensive, cutting edge innovations including currency identification technology, mobile payment equipment, vending systems and accessories, automated solutions and much more. Expanding into two halls for 2019, the show will host over 500 international companies showcasing their products and services. "CVS is the largest vending show in Asia, it provided a lot of opportunities for vending and smart retail industry. We always bring new products to attend this show," said Wang Bing, President, Ubox Vending.

"Our 2019 edition of CVS is set to be the most ground breaking edition yet," said Helena Gao, Event Director, UBM SinoExpo. "The expo offers a premier showcase of revolutionary technology designed to benefit business and inspire and educate our visitors." CVS will also be taking place alongside the Shanghai International Franchise Expo (SFE) and the largest hotel supplies expo in Asia (Hotel Plus), thus increasing the mega exhibition to over 210,000 sqm with an expected combined global audience of 200,000 visitors.

As the manufacturing industry in China is accelerating rapidly and Industry 4.0 is increasingly becoming a widely discussed topic, the Shanghai International Unmanned Business Expo will be introduced at CVS 2019 to address many of the concerns faced by manufacturers by allowing visitors to directly interact with new systems and equipment to increase their understanding. In addition, the very first "China International Conference on Unmanned Business" in collaboration with the Kylin Business School, will host industry experts speaking about automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies including insights into AI and its impact on operational efficiency as well as legal implications for unmanned retail. The Conference has already garnered much interest from leading manufacturers keen to enhance their industry education and learn about new technology that will positively impact their business.

The China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS), organised by UBM Sinoexpo, will be held from 25-27 April 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

