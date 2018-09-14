China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. Announces First Half 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

Reports 43% and 42% Increase in Revenue and Gross Profit, Respectively

Expects Strong Growth to Continue in the Second Half of 2018

BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ :CIFS ) ("CIFS" or the "Company"), a financial advisory service and FinTech company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Highlights – First Half 2018 vs. First Half 2017

In $ 6M Ended

June 30, 2018 6M Ended

June 30, 2017 Change % Total revenue 11,419,246 7,973,214 +43% Gross profit 11,040,370 7,790,700 +42% Operating expenses 7,731,997 638,155 +1112% Income from operations (1) 3,308,373 7,152,545 -54% Net income (2) 6,850,140 8,239,154 -17% Basic and diluted earnings per share (3) 0.31 0.41 -24% (1) Income from operations for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 includes approximately $7,731,997 of SG&A and R&D expenses as compared to 638,155 for the same period of last year. (2) Net income for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 include approximately $6,577,824 and $8,586,456 of income before income tax expenses, respectively. (3) Basic and diluted earnings per share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 is calculated based on approximately 11% more shares outstanding (22,114,188) as compared to shares outstanding (20,000,000) on June 30, 2017.

Jianxin Lin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CIFS, commented, "Benefiting from the continuing growth of China's economy and strong demand for our services by the underserved small and medium sized enterprises, we achieved a 43% revenue growth in the first half of 2018 as compared to first half of 2017, mainly due to an increase in the total amount of financing advised and higher number of clients advised/served."

We expect the second half of the year to be much stronger than the first half of 2018 in terms of revenue as our new FinTech initiatives will start generating results. We expect our three new business lines to encompass between 30% to 35% of our total revenue for full year 2018, and FinTech to become the catalyst for our growth in 2019 and beyond. Furthermore, we expect our traditional business to continue to grow at rates similar to previous reporting periods."

Revenue Breakdown - in $ million 6M Ended

June 30, 2018 6M Ended

June 30, 2017 % Change International corporate financing advisory services 1.15 0.76 +51% Intermediary bank advisory services 5.43 2.07 +162% Commercial Payment Advisory services 4.72 5.14 -8% Factoring services .07 - NA Technical services .04 - NA Total revenue 11.42 7.97 +43%

In $ million 6M Ended

June 30, 2018 6M Ended

June 30, 2017 % Change Amount of financing advised 991 764 +30% Commercial Payment 403 454 -11% International Corporate Financing 300 200 +50% Intermediary Loan 288 110 +162% Amount of factoring financing provided 2 - NA Total Amount Financed 993 764 +30%

6M Ended

June 30, 2018 6M Ended

June 30, 2017 Change Number of clients advised (4) 39 15 +24 Commercial Payment 22 9 +13 International Corporate Financing 2 2 0 Intermediary Loan 15 4 +11 Number of Factoring clients served 2 - +2 Total Number of Clients 41 15 +26 (4) The number of clients for a specified period represents the number of clients whose financing were funded during such period.

Operating margin, or income from operations as a percentage of total revenue, was 29.0% and 89.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. This decrease was primarily due to the increase in staffing costs mainly as a result of higher headcount (183 employees at June 30, 2018 as compared to only 32 at June 30, 2017), higher rental expenses (6 offices / locations at June 30, 2018 as compared to two offices at June 30, 2017), and strategic investments in the research and development of FinTech. Specifically:

Our general and administrative expenses for the first half of 2018, increased to $5.5 million or 48% of total revenue, as compared to 8% in the same period of last year, mainly due to higher headcount.

or 48% of total revenue, as compared to 8% in the same period of last year, mainly due to higher headcount. Additionally, we made the strategic decision to invest in research and development to expand our finance technology infrastructure and products, thus our R&D expenses for the first half of 2018 were $1.6 million as compared to zero in the same period of 2017. Of note, our R&D department currently employs approximately 100 people.

as compared to zero in the same period of 2017. Of note, our R&D department currently employs approximately 100 people. In the first half of 2018, we recorded a one-time consulting and service fee of $1.7 million in connection with the engagement of legal and accounting professional services.

These investments in R&D are in line with our strategy of transforming the company from a traditional financial service provider to a FinTech company thus we expect to continue to make substantial investments in new technologies and talented IT professionals to support the development of FinTech products and services. As part of this strategy, in July 2018 we signed an agreement with Tsinghua University to establish an Industry Trusted Blockchain Application Technology Joint Research Center aiming to explore industry-specific products/ services for enterprises and individuals.

FinTech products include the development of big data platform by offering data access, analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and intelligent investment research to clients such as SMEs, state-owned enterprises, financial institutions and individuals.

As previously announced, we have set up three new business lines as follows:

(i) Supply Chain Financing Services ("Factoring") was launched in October 2017, provides supply chain financing solutions to SMEs – with an initial focus on the pharmaceutical (medical supplies and equipment) sector by reducing financing costs and improving operational efficiency. Since then, CIFS signed several revolving factoring credit facility agreements including:

a. A RMB 100 million (approximately $15.7 million) agreement with Sino Pharma Business Factoring Co., Ltd, one of China's leading factoring services providers serving the healthcare industry, backed by accounts receivable from Grade A hospitals with Class II or above rankings.

b. A RMB 100 million (approximately $15.7 million) agreement with CNBM Technology Corporation Limited ("CNBMTC"), a subsidiary of China National Building Materials Group Co., Ltd., with multiple-year extension options and backed by CNBMTC's accounts receivable.

(ii) Big Data Analysis & AI Services: In November 2017, we acquired Beijing Anytrust Science & Technology Co., Ltd ("AnyTrust"). In early 2018, Anytrust launched the beta version of AnyInfo, a vertical search engine and big data platform covering a broad range of publicly available data of over 30 million enterprises in China. By cleaning, integrating, analyzing, digging massive data and artificial intelligence technology, this platform enables users to view and download integrated / standardized enterprise's profiles (including financial & operational data, and risk notification). Users can also sign up for intelligence notifications and produce customized intelligence reports.

(iii) Intelligent Investment Research Services: Our Intelligent Research Platform ("IRP") which we launched in April 2018, provides intelligent financial products and services to financial institutions such as banks, insurance and asset management firms and investment funds in China. The IRP encompasses five product lines including macroeconomics, asset allocation, fixed income, equity investment, fund investment. Three product lines including macroeconomics, asset allocation, fixed income which were officially released before June 30, 2018 are currently being used by several main-stream banks and mutual funds on a free-trail basis.

Mr. Lin concluded, "We are very pleased with the progress made to date for our FinTech strategy. Our products and services are tailored to support businesses in solving investment and financial challenges as well as enterprise risk control. Not only are we offering a wide range of products and services to existing clients, but we are also targeting a whole new group of potential clients such as financial institutions, banks and mutual funds, located in a larger geographic region."

About China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Incorporated in 2014, China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ :CIFS ) commenced its business by providing financial advisory services to small and medium size companies ("SMEs"). The traditional business segments include commercial payment advisory, intermediary bank loan advisory and international corporate financing advisory services which help clients to meet their commercial payment and investment needs. In late 2017, the Company made a strategic decision to transition into a FinTech company by providing clients with creative financial services, FinTech products and industry solutions leveraging big data and AI, aiming to help clients to reduce financing costs, lower financing risks and improve operating efficiency. Currently its FinTech business includes three segments: Supply Chain Financing, Big Data Analysis & AI Reports, and Intelligent Investment Research. For more information, please visit its website www.cifsp.com.

CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In US$) As of

June 30, As of

December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,300,063 $ 27,165,262 Accounts receivable (including $0 and $0 of receivable from related parties as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 10,609,417 6,290,000 Receivable under Factoring 2,189,946 - Other receivables 1,411,615 532,028 Loan to third parties 43,761,056 41,690,640 Prepayments and advance to suppliers 1,623,962 306,473 Other current asset 153,647 - Total Current Assets 76,049,706 75,984,403 Non-current assets Equipment, net 439,710 222,142 Intangible assets, net 1,339,116 1,428,566 Long-term office rental deposit 1,360,243 678,419 Long-term prepayment 12,357 3,807 Goodwill 742,976 752,345 Deferred Tax Assets 383,644 133,729 Total Assets $ 80,327,752 $ 79,203,411 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accrued payroll $ 1,107,339 $ 1,265,308 Accounts payable 19,441 71,136 Advance from customers 270,855 22,733 Other payables and accruals 503,461 671,194 Due to shareholder 163,614 163,659 Taxes payable 1,031,707 5,680,094 Total Current Liabilities 3,096,417 7,874,124 Deferred tax liabilities 200,221 213,511 Total Liabilities 3,296,638 8,087,635 Shareholders' equity Common Stock ($0.001 par value, unlimited authorized shares, and 22,114,188 shares issued and outstanding) 22,114 22,114 Additional paid in capital 28,441,045 28,441,045 Statutory reserve 1,828,601 1,828,601 Retained earnings 48,406,265 41,556,125 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,666,911) (732,109) Total Shareholders' Equity 77,031,114 71,115,776 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 80,327,752 $ 79,203,411

CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (In US$) Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2018 Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2017 Revenue International corporate financing advisory $ 1,154,980 $ 763,539 Intermediary bank advisory services 5,430,625 2,068,147 Commercial Payment Advisory Services 4,717,529 5,141,528 Factoring service 74,457 - Technical service 41,655 - Total revenue 11,419,246 7,973,214 Cost of revenues 378,876 182,514 Gross profit 11,040,370 7,790,700 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses 694,292 26,295 General and administrative expenses 5,464,631 611,860 Research and development expenses 1,573,074 - Total Operating expenses 7,731,997 638,155 Income from operations 3,308,373 7,152,545 Other income (expenses) Interest income on bank deposit 13,533 4,618 Other expenses, net (28,827) (26,399) Interest income from loans to third parties 3,284,745 1,455,692 Total other income, net 3,269,451 1,433,911 Income before income tax expenses 6,577,824 8,586,456 Income tax (benefit) / expense (272,316) 347,302 Net Income $ 6,850,140 $ 8,239,154 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation (loss) / gain (934,801) 728,988 Comprehensive Income $ 5,915,339 $ 8,968,142 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 22,114,188 20,000,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.41

