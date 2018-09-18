China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. Announces New Agreements

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ :CIFS ) ("CIFS" or the "Company"), a financial advisory services provider and financial technology company today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, InTruth (Beijing) Information & Consulting Co. Ltd. ("InTruth") signed several new agreements with China-based financial institutions, including:

Golden Credit Rating International Co., Ltd. (" Golden Credit "): InTruth will help Golden Credit build up a credit rating system by using AI technology. This system can help Golden Credit to make its rating process much more standardized, neutral and trackable, which will improve Golden Credit's operation efficiency.

ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("ICBC Asset"): InTruth will provide ICBC Asset with an intelligent research platform for fixed income and investment research services. This product can help clients monitor their investment portfolio.

InTruth uses A.I. technology, big data, cloud computing, machine learning, natural language processing etc., to design an intelligent investment research platform, for these China-based financial institutions such as banks, insurance and asset management firms, investment funds/FOF and brokerage firms.

InTruth held its second marketing conference - "Intelligent Research during the A.I. Era" on September 12, 2018, in Shanghai. The conference was attended by over 20 financial institutions including: Lombarda China Fund Management Co., Ltd., Bank of China Investment Management Co., Ltd., Essence Securities Co. Ltd., China International Fund Management Co., Ltd. and China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., etc.

Ms. YuQing Wang, General manager of Intruth of CIFS, commented: "With the rapid development in financial technology in China, we expect the market size in this sector of intelligent investment research to reach over RMB5 billion in the next 2-3 years. Fintech services can significantly improve financial institutions' operational efficiency by reducing overhead and improve processes. We have made significant investments and have expanded our research and development efforts since April 2018, when we launched this service. While Intruth's products are initially offered to some financial institutions on a trial basis, we expect several of these institutions to subscribe to our platform in the months to come. We look forward to reporting our progress."

Incorporated in 2014, China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ :CIFS ) commenced its business by providing financial advisory services to small and medium size companies ("SMEs"). The traditional business segments include commercial payment advisory, intermediary bank loan advisory and international corporate financing advisory services which help clients to meet their commercial payment and investment needs. In late 2017, the Company made a strategic decision to transition into a FinTech company by providing clients with creative financial services, FinTech products and industry solutions leveraging big data and AI, aiming to help clients to reduce financing costs, lower financing risks and improve operating efficiency. Currently its FinTech business includes three segments: Supply Chain Financing, Big Data Analysis & AI Reports, and Intelligent Investment Research. For more information, please visit its website www.cifsp.com.

