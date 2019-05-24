China Lawnmowers Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 - Revenue & Unit Shipment Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Lawnmowers Market - Opportunity and Growth Assessment 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lawnmowers market in China is likely to reach over $1.5 billion, registering an absolute growth rate of 28% during 2018-2024.



China is consistently witnessing eco-city development projects pushed by government agencies, which are expected to drive the growth of the lawn mowers market during the forecast period. With this report, customers can discover the latest market dynamics and identify the source of potential market growth for the lawn mowers market in China.



The lawnmowers market in China is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.



Key Highlights of the Report:

The walk-behind segment was the major revenue contributor to the lawn mowers market in China in 2018.

in 2018. Zero-turn mowers and lawn tractors comprise close to 34% share in terms of revenue.

The residential user segment is growing and occupies majority of shares in the end-user segment.

Local players have penetrated the domestic market and captured over 80% market share in China .

. Urban greening projects, growth of golf courses and football clubs due to globalization, and the construction of sporting fields are a few factors expecting to push the share of professional landscaping services in China .

Report Offerings:

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawnmowers market in China for the current and forecast period

for the current and forecast period Classification of the lawnmowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment's market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the lawnmowers industry in China

An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Agenda



2. Market Definition



3. Scope of Study

3.1. Inclusion

3.2. Exclusion



4. Report Assumptions



5. Index



6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

6.1. Revenue

6.2. Unit Shipment



7. Market by Product Type

7.1. Walk-behind Lawn Mower

7.1.1. Market Overview

7.1.2. Market Size & Forecast - Revenue 2018-2024

7.1.3. Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2018-2024

7.1.4. Market by Product Type

7.1.4.1 Self-propelled Lawn Mower

7.1.4.4. Push Mower

7.1.4.5. Hover Mower

7.1.4.6. Reel/Cylinder Mower

7.2. Ride-on Mower Market

7.2.1. Market Overview

7.2.2. Market Size & Forecast - Revenue 2018-2024

7.2.3. Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2018-2024

7.2.4. Market by Product Type

7.2.4.1. Standard Ride-on Mower

7.2.4.2. Zero-turn Lawn Mower

7.2.4.3. Lawn Tractors

7.2.4.4. Garden Tractors

7.3. Robotic Lawn Mower Market



8. Lawn Mower Market by End-users

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market by End-user Type

8.2.1. Residential Users

8.2.2. Professional Landscaping Services

8.2.3. Golf Courses

8.2.4. Government & Others



9. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market by Fuel Type

9.2.1. Gas-powered Lawn Mower

9.2.2. Electric-powered Lawn Mower

9.2.3. Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

9.2.4. Propane-powered Lawn Mowers



10. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels



11. Lawn Mower Market - Key Trends



12. Lawn Mower Market - Key Drivers



13. Lawn Mower Market - Key Restraints



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Key Market Players

14.2. Market Vendor Share 2018



Companies Mentioned





Husqvarna

WEIBANG

China Mower

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

The Toro Company

LEO

BS Bosen

Black+Decker

Ariens Company

Briggs & Stratton

Zomax

Honda Power Equipment

STIHL

STIGA

AL-KO

Makita Corporation

GREENMAN

SCAG Power Equipment

Deere & Co.

Ostate

GIANS

KASEI

HONGSHENG

Gardencare

DENNA

