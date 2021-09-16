China Liberal's All-in-one Machine AI-Space Used in Opening Ceremony of Preparatory Course for Study Abroad Department of Beijing Foreign Studies University for the Academic Year 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) ("China Liberal", the "Company", or "we"), an educational services provider in China, providing, among other services, smart campus solutions, today announced that its self-developed all-in-one machine AI-Space was used in the 15th opening ceremony of the academic year 2021 by the freshmen of Preparatory Course for Study Abroad Department (the "Department") of Beijing Foreign Studies University ("BFSU") on September 12, 2021. The opening ceremony was simultaneously live broadcasted, which allowed over 700 freshmen to watch the ceremony online from the west campus at BFSU and 30 sub-venues.

AI-Space is China Liberal's self-developed and patented all-in-one machine. It can intelligently switch the main venue and sub-venue pictures with high-quality audio, including speaker pictures, stage pictures, audience panoramic pictures, PowerPoints presentation sharing and video sharing, to create immersive experience for audience in the sub-venues. The processing and high-quality transmission of images and sounds in the live broadcast process supported by one device through its powerful functions as high-definition mixing moment function, audio processing function, central control function and support 4K high-definition signal transmission function, which solve the difficulties for simultaneous live broadcast through nearly 30 sub-venues with the intelligent control, one-key operation and convenient applications of the AI-Space.

The online merge offline ("OMO") teaching system built by China Liberal through AI-Space with the teaching characteristics of BFSU will be fully adopted in the new semester. With its unique functions of sound source positioning, image tracking, one-key touch, real-time recording and broadcasting, online class tour, comprehensive management and control, scene switching and others, AI-Space is a stable, high-definition cloud video platform and easy-to-deploy, integrated terminal equipment, which integrates new technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence. AI-Space also helps teachers conduct one-on-one and group instructions through online and offline settings. While providing diversity, intelligence, and interactivity in teaching scenarios, OMO teaching system improves student learning efficiency, allows high-quality teachers to reach more students, strengthens teachers' teaching responsibilities, and further promotes the overall development of education informatization.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, "We are very pleased to see that our AI-Space and the technical support of engineers have helped the Department to host the opening ceremony successfully. This is the first time that the Department simultaneously live broadcasted its opening ceremony through multiple venues. It is not only an important measure for technological innovation, but also an important measure to ensure the safety of students and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that the OMO teaching system designed for BFSU will bring teachers and students an excellent experience of integration of education and technology."

About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

China Liberal, headquartered in Beijing, is an educational services provider in China. It provides a wide range of services, including those under Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs; overseas study consulting services; technological consulting services for Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management system and to optimize their teaching, operating and management environment, creating a "smart campus"; and tailored job readiness training to graduating students. For more information, visit the company's website at ir.chinaliberal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

