China Life Insurance Company Limited Announces 2019 Interim Results (H SHARES)

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited (SSE: 601628, SEHK: 2628,NYSE: LFC) announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company (China Life Insurance Company Limited and its subsidiaries) for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards today.

As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Company's total assets reached RMB3,479,860 million , an increase of 6.9% from the end of 2018. The Company's embedded value was RMB886,804 million , an increase of 11.5% from the end of 2018.



During the Reporting Period, the Company's total revenues was RMB448,221 million, an increase of 11.6% year-on-year; the Company's gross written premiums were RMB377,976 million, an increase of 4.9% year-on-year; the value of half year's sales for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was RMB34,569 million, an increase of 22.7% year-on-year.



As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Company's investment assets reached RMB3,304,129 million, an increase of 6.4% from the end of 2018. During the Reporting Period, the gross investment yield was 5.78%, the net investment yield was 4.66%. The comprehensive investment yield taking into account the current net fair value changes of available-for-sale securities recognized in other comprehensive income was 8.25%.



During the Reporting Period, net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB37,599 million, an increase of 128.9% year-on-year.



, an increase of 128.9% year-on-year. The Company will not declare an interim dividend of ordinary shares for the Reporting Period.

Business Overview of the First Half of 2019

In the first half of 2019, the Chinese economy generally maintained steady growth, and the situation at home and abroad was intricate and complex. Given that the uncertainties in the external environment brought about pressures and challenges to the insurance market, the insurance industry increasingly deepened transformation and upgrade, and the life insurance industry moved towards high-quality development. During the Reporting Period, the Company firmly concentrated on the strategic goal of "China Life Revitalization" with "Dual Centers and Dual Focuses" as its strategic core and adhered to the operational guideline of "prioritizing business value, strengthening sales force, achieving stable growth, upgrading technology, optimizing customer services and guarding against risks". By adopting a "customer-oriented" approach and concentrating on local branches and field offices, and sticking to the fundamental requirement of high-quality development, the Company pushed forward various tasks in an active and prudent manner. For the first half of 2019, the core business of the Company developed rapidly and its business structure was optimized consistently, which resulted in a significant growth in its business value. The Company's sales force was enhanced in both quantity and quality, its investment income increased significantly, and its profitability was improved substantially. In the meanwhile, technology-empowered operation became a new driving force for the Company's business development. The Company has made a fresh headway in an all-round way.

During the Reporting Period, the Company's gross written premiums amounted to RMB377,976 million, an increase of 4.9% year-on-year. As at 30 June 2019, the embedded value of the Company reached RMB886,804 million, an increase of 11.5% from the end of 2018. The value of half year's sales was RMB34,569 million, an increase of 22.7% year-on-year. During the Reporting Period, the Company's gross investment income reached RMB88,923 million, an increase of 68.0% year-on-year. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB37,599 million, an increase of 128.9% year-on-year. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the core solvency ratio and the comprehensive solvency ratio were 258.62% and 269.09%, respectively.

During the Reporting Period, the Company continued to optimize its business structure. First-year regular premiums amounted to RMB83,133 million, which accounted for 98.79% in long-term first-year premiums, increasing by 9.79 percentage points year-on-year. In particular, first-year regular premiums with a payment duration of ten years or longer was RMB38,082 million (a year-on-year increase of 68.0%), which accounted for 45.81% of the first-year regular premiums (a year-on-year increase of 18.07 percentage points). Single premiums were RMB1,020 million, a decrease of 89.9% year-on-year, and the percentage of single premiums in long-term first-year premiums was reduced to 1.21% from 11.00% of the corresponding period in 2018. Renewal premiums amounted to RMB250,131 million (a year-on-year increase of 6.4%), which accounted for 66.18% of the gross written premiums, a slight increase compared to the same period in 2018.

During the Reporting Period, the Company's business value was improved significantly. The value of half year's sales of the Company was RMB34,569 million, rising by 22.7% year-on-year. The new business margin of half year's sales of the exclusive individual agent channel and the bancassurance channel increased by 4.2 and 7.9 percentage points year-on-year, respectively. As at 30 June 2019, the embedded value of the Company was RMB886,804 million, rising by 11.5% from the end of 2018. The Company accelerated the development of long-term protection-oriented and long-term savings businesses, with its product structure continuously diversified. Out of the top ten insurance products by the first-year regular premiums, six were protection-oriented products. In the first half of 2019, protection-oriented business of the Company developed rapidly, the percentage of which in the first-year regular premiums increased by 5.0 percentage points year-on-year. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the number of long-term in-force policies was 297 million, an increase of 4.2% from the end of 2018.

During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded a gross investment income of RMB88,923 million, an increase of 68.0% year-on-year. Due to an increase in gross investment income and the impact from the new policy on pre-tax deduction of underwriting and policy acquisition costs, net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB37,599 million, rising by 128.9% year-on-year.

During the Reporting Period, gross written premiums from the life insurance business of the Company amounted to RMB307,461 million, a year-on-year increase of 1.0%. Gross written premiums from the health insurance business amounted to RMB62,416 million, a year-on-year increase of 29.8%. Gross written premiums from the accident insurance business amounted to RMB8,099 million, a year-on-year increase of 0.6%.

In the first half of 2019, the Company recorded a rapid growth in its core business by consistently focusing on its business value growth and pushing forward business restructuring and product diversification. In particular, protection-oriented business saw rapid development and the business structure was continuously optimized. The Company firmly implemented the sales force development strategy of quality improvement and size expansion, and further strengthened its day-to-day management. As a result, the size of the sales force expanded steadily with its quality consistently improved. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the total number of sales force from all channels amounted to about 1.9 million.

Exclusive Individual Agent Channel. In the first half of 2019, centering on business value growth, the exclusive individual agent channel endeavored to transform and upgrade in its sales management, and strengthened the coordinated development among business, sales force and day-to-day management, so as to achieve continuous growth and its new business margin increased effectively. During the Reporting Period, gross written premiums from the exclusive individual agent channel amounted to RMB290,556 million, an increase of 6.7% year-on-year. First-year regular premiums from the channel were RMB64,529 million, an increase of 5.0% year-on-year, which accounted for 99.81% of long-term first-year premiums. In particular, the percentage of first-year regular premiums with a payment duration of ten years or longer in first-year regular premiums was 51.74%, an increase of 19.14 percentage points year-on-year. New business margin of half year's sales of the exclusive individual agent channel reached 36.6%, a year-on-year increase of 4.2 percentage points. Renewal premiums amounted to RMB218,023 million, an increase of 6.5% year-on-year. In the first half of 2019, the sales force of the exclusive individual agent channel was improved in both quantity and quality, and the expansion of the sales force vigorously drove the business growth. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the number of exclusive individual agents was 1.573 million, growing by 9.3% from the end of 2018. In the meantime, the quality of the sales force was improved consistently, with its monthly average productive agents increasing by 38.2% year-on-year. Moreover, the monthly average number of agents selling designated protection-oriented products rose substantially, representing an increase of 52.1% year-on-year.

Bancassurance Channel. In the first half of 2019, the bancassurance channel furthered its business restructuring by firmly concentrating on the long-term regular premium business, and the new business margin of half year's sales of the channel improved constantly. During the Reporting Period, single premiums from the bancassurance channel were significantly reduced to RMB12 million from RMB8,638 million in the corresponding period of 2018, and gross written premiums from the channel were RMB47,357 million, a decrease of 15.4% year-on-year. First-year regular premiums were RMB17,315 million (a year-on-year decrease of 8.0%), which accounted for 99.93% of the long-term first year premiums (a year-on-year increase of 31.39 percentage points). In particular, first-year regular premiums with a payment duration of ten years or longer were RMB4,012 million (a year-on-year increase of 86.5%), which accounted for 23.17% of the first-year regular premiums (a year-on-year increase of 11.74 percentage points). New business margin of half year's sales of the channel was 21.5%, rising by 7.9 percentage points year-on-year. Renewal premiums amounted to RMB29,198 million (a year-on-year increase of 4.4%), which accounted for 61.66% of the gross written premiums from this channel (a year-on-year increase of 11.70 percentage points). As at the end of the Reporting Period, the number of sales representatives of the bancassurance channel reached 0.241 million and the quality of the sales force of the channel was further improved, with the monthly average active insurance planners for long-term business increasing by 43.4% year-on-year.

Group Insurance Channel. In the first half of 2019, the group insurance channel consistently pushed forward diversified business development and strengthened business structural optimization, which therefore led to steady growth of various businesses. During the Reporting Period, gross written premiums from the group insurance channel were RMB16,798 million, an increase of 12.1% year-on-year. Short-term insurance premiums from the group insurance channel were RMB13,977 million, an increase of 19.0% year-on-year. The Company actively carried out the pilot program of tax deferred pension insurance business and consistently promoted the tax-advantaged health insurance business. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the number of direct sales representatives reached 0.079 million, among which the number of the high-performance representatives reached 0.051 million.

Other Channels. In the first half of 2019, gross written premiums from other channels reached RMB23,265 million, an increase of 34.8% year-on-year. The Company actively developed the policy-oriented health insurance businesses, including supplementary major medical expenses insurance and long-term care insurance, which consistently led the market. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Company undertook a total of over 230 supplementary major medical expenses insurance projects, 30 long-term care insurance projects and 38 supplementary medial insurance projects for social security, providing services for nearly 400 million people in 28 provinces. The Company continued to explore the development of online insurance sales and intended to provide more convenient ways of insurance application and diversified financial services to its customers via various measures, such as establishing online malls, streamlining operation procedures and enriching insurance products, etc.

Since 2019, the growth momentum of the global economy has declined gradually, along with the international trade frictions taking place frequently. The domestic economy generally remained stable but still under a downward pressure. In domestic bond market, the interest rate constantly fluctuated at a low level, and in domestic stock market, although it has been pulled back after a surge in the first quarter of 2019, the market saw a notable rise compared to the beginning of 2019. In the first half of 2019, the Company laid emphasis on asset-liability interaction from the perspective of assets and liabilities management. In respect of fixed income investments, the Company increased allocation particularly in bonds with long duration with preemptive actions by seizing allocation opportunities on interest rate trend and market supply. The Company also flexibly allocated to selected bank deposits and non-standard fixed-income investments, and strived to increase investment yields from allocation with stringent credit risk control. In respect of equity investments in the open market, the Company took active actions by capturing any opportunities arising in the equity market effectively and added exposure to long-term core assets at an attractive valuation level while catching short-term trading opportunities. During the pullback period of the market, the Company closely monitored risk exposure with disciplined rebalancing strategy, thus achieving satisfactory investment returns. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Company's investment assets reached RMB3,304,129 million, an increase of 6.4% from the end of 2018.

As at the end of the Reporting Period, among the major types of investments, the percentage of bonds changed to 40.95% from 42.20% as at the end of 2018, the percentage of term deposits changed to 16.84% from 18.02% as at the end of 2018, the percentage of debt-type financial products increased to 11.43% from 11.32% as at the end of 2018, and the percentage of stocks and funds (excluding money market funds) increased to 10.79% from 9.03% as at the end of 2018.

The Company's debt-type financial products mainly concentrated on the sectors such as transportation, public utilities and energy, and the financing entities were primarily large central-owned enterprises and state-owned enterprises. As at the end of the Reporting Period, over 98% of the debt-type financial products were rated AAA or above by the external rating institutions. In general, the quality of the Company's debt-type investment assets was in good condition and the debt risks were well controlled.

In the first half of 2019, the Company's net investment income was RMB72,030 million, an increase of RMB7,201 million from the corresponding period of 2018, rising by 11.1% year-on-year. Given the low interest rate environment, the Company allocated to fixed income products and high-dividend stocks in advance by catching market opportunities and its net investment yield remained stable at 4.66%. In the equity investments, the Company balanced the allocation to long-term core assets and short-term trading. Coupled with the effect of the surge in the domestic stock market in the first half of 2019, the Company's investment income rose significantly. The gross investment income of the Company reached RMB88,923 million, an increase of RMB35,986 million from the corresponding period of 2018. The gross investment yield was 5.78%, rising by 200 BPs from the corresponding period of 2018. The comprehensive investment yield taking into account the current net fair value changes of available-for-sale securities recognized in other comprehensive income was 8.25%, rising by 464 BPs from the corresponding period of 2018.

Outlook

In the second half of 2019, upon our sound foundation, the Company will further accelerate our business development and concentrate on business value growth; carry out in-depth reforms steadily in a bid to promote the implementation of the "Dingxin Project" with satisfactory results; consistently push forward the transformation of sales force and facilitate the integration of business sales and training in great depth in order to increase the productivity of sales force; continue to focus on the markets in large- and medium-sized cities and consolidate our leading positions in rural markets; expand the R&D function and speed up technology application and incubation for the purpose of enhancing the digitalization of the Company; and strictly comply with regulatory requirements to strengthen the management and control of risk sources.

The Company will maintain strategic consistency, uphold the strategic goal of "China Life Revitalization", stick to the designated blueprint all along, and work concertedly for reforms with keen determination. The Company will strive to reward people from all walks of life who care and are concerned about the development of China Life with our outstanding operating results.

About China Life Insurance Company Limited

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company established in Beijing, China on 30 June 2003 according to the "Company Law of the People's Republic of China" and the "Insurance Law of the People's Republic of China". The Company was successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 17 and 18 December 2003, and 9 January 2007, respectively. The Company's registered capital is RMB28,264,705,000.

The Company is a leading life insurance company in China and possesses an extensive distribution network comprising exclusive agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The Company is one of the largest institutional investors in China, and becomes one of the largest insurance asset management companies in China through its controlling shareholding in China Life Asset Management Company Limited. The Company also has controlling shareholding in China Life Pension Company Limited.

Our products and services include individual life insurance, group life insurance, and accident and health insurance. The Company is a leading provider of individual and group life insurance, annuity products and accident and health insurance in China. As at 30 June 2019, the Company had approximately 297 million long-term individual and group life insurance policies, annuity contracts, and long-term health insurance policies in force. We also provide both individual and group accident and short-term health insurance policies and services.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be viewed as "forward-looking statements" as defined by Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may mean that the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of the Company could be materially different from any future performance, financial condition or results of operations implied by such forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on 24 April 2019; and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise stated, all information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Unless otherwise indicated, the Chinese insurance market information set forth in this press release is based on public information released by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

