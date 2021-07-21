China Literature to Report First Half 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021

HONG KONG, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Literature Limited ("China Literature" or "the Company", 0772.HK), a leading online literature and intellectual property ("IP") incubation platform in China, will announce its financial results for the first half of 2021 on Monday, August 16, 2021.

The results announcement will be available on China Literature's investor relations website at http://ir.yuewen.com.

China Literature's management team will host a conference call to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Time: 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)

Language: English

Webcast: https://ir-api.yuewen.com/calendar/WebcastsCalls/1H2021

Dial-in Numbers:



U.S.: +1 347 549 4094

Hong Kong: +852 3018 8307

Mainland China (Landline): 800 820 2079

Mainland China: 400 820 6895

U.K.: +44 20 3713 5084

International: +65 6713 5330

Conference ID: 3867105

A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) on August 16, 2021 for 7 days.

U.S.: +1 646 254 3697

Hong Kong: +852 3051 2780

International: +61 2 8199 0299

Conference ID: 3867105

Archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

Contact:

For investors / analysts:

Maggie Zhou

Tel: +8621 6187 0500 ext. 80605

Email:[email protected]

For media:

Vivian Wang

Tel: +852 2232 3978

Email: [email protected]

