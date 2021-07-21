China Literature to Report First Half 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
- Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)
Jul 21, 2021, 05:00 ET
HONG KONG, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Literature Limited ("China Literature" or "the Company", 0772.HK), a leading online literature and intellectual property ("IP") incubation platform in China, will announce its financial results for the first half of 2021 on Monday, August 16, 2021.
The results announcement will be available on China Literature's investor relations website at http://ir.yuewen.com.
China Literature's management team will host a conference call to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website.
Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:
Time: 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)
Language: English
Webcast: https://ir-api.yuewen.com/calendar/WebcastsCalls/1H2021
Dial-in Numbers:
U.S.: +1 347 549 4094
Hong Kong: +852 3018 8307
Mainland China (Landline): 800 820 2079
Mainland China: 400 820 6895
U.K.: +44 20 3713 5084
International: +65 6713 5330
Conference ID: 3867105
A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) on August 16, 2021 for 7 days.
U.S.: +1 646 254 3697
Hong Kong: +852 3051 2780
International: +61 2 8199 0299
Conference ID: 3867105
Archived webcast will be available at the same link above.
Contact:
For investors / analysts:
Maggie Zhou
Tel: +8621 6187 0500 ext. 80605
Email:[email protected]
For media:
Vivian Wang
Tel: +852 2232 3978
Email: [email protected]
