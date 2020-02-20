China Literature to Report Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 17, 2020

HONG KONG, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Literature Limited ("China Literature" or "the Company", 0772.HK), a leading online literature platform in China, will announce its financial results for the full year 2019 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The results announcement will be available on China Literature's investor relations website at http://ir.yuewen.com.

China Literature's management team will host a conference call to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Time: 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time) Language: English Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kj9eh82p Dial-in Numbers: U.S. Toll Free: 1866 519 4004 Hong Kong: +852 3018 6771 Mainland China (Landline): 800 819 0121 Mainland China (Mobile): 400 620 8038 U.K.: +44 20 3621 4779 International: +65 6713 5090 Passcode: 6792044



A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) on March 17, 2020 for 7 days.



U.S. Toll Free: 1855 452 5696 Hong Kong: +852 3051 2780 International: +61 2 8199 0299 Passcode: 6792044



Archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

Contact

For investors / analysts: For media: Maggie Zhou Vivian Wang Tel: +8621 6187 0500 ext. 80605 Tel: +852 2232 3978 Email: IR@yuewen.com Email: vwang@Christensenir.com

SOURCE China Literature Limited

Related Links

http://ir.yuewen.com

