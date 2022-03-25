China Live Streaming E-Commerce Markets, 2022-2025 - Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence / Growth in Cloud Computing Technology / Influencer Marketing

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market: Analysis By Product Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of China live streaming e-commerce market with description of market sizing and growth. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed analysis of market by value, by type, by penetration, by volume and by products.

Live streaming can be defined as the streaming video over the internet in real time, without being recorded and stored. At present, video game, social media video, TV broadcasts, etc. all can be live-streamed. Live streams can be broadcasted one-to-many connections that go out to multiple users at once. Live stream applications have limited protocols in comparison to videoconferencing technologies like Skype, FaceTime, and Google Hangouts Meet work on real-time communication (RTC) protocols.



Live streaming e-commerce would transform e-commerce drastically. Dubbed live commerce is the convergence of video and shopping, which helps in improving customer engagement, close the gap between customer and product, drive sales, and at place where bidding is involved increase the average sales price.



Furthermore, based on the types, live commerce can be segmented into online marketplace, live auctions, influencer streaming and live events.



China live streaming e-commerce market has progressed promptly over the years and the market is further anticipated to augment during the forecasted years. The market would increase owing to different growth drivers such as, growing number of internet users, rising adoption of online shopping, surging urban population, escalating mobile cellular subscription, augmenting social media users, increasing cross border shoppers, etc.



However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are dependency on third-party logistics service and fail to anticipate buyer needs. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, growth in cloud computing technology, influencer marketing, etc.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China live streaming e-commerce market has also been forecasted till the year 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Some of the major players operating in the China live streaming e-commerce market are Alibaba Group (Taobao), Kuaishou, Pinduoduo Inc., and Douyin (TikTok), whose company profiling has been done in the report.

Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Live Streaming: An Overview

2.2 Functioning of Live Streaming

2.3 Types of Live Commerce

2.4 Industrial Chain of Live Streaming E-Commerce

2.5 Difference between Traditional E-Commerce and Live Streaming E-Commerce



3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China E-Commerce Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 China E-Commerce Market by Value

3.1.2 China E-Commerce Market by Type (e-Commerce Platforms, WeChat E-Commerce, Livestream and Cross Border E-Commerce)

3.2 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market by Value

3.2.2 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market by Penetration

3.2.3 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market by Volume

3.2.4 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market Value by Products (Clothing, Accessories, Cosmetics and Other)

3.3 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market: Product Analysis

3.3.1 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Cosmetics Market by Value

3.3.2 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Clothing Market by Value

3.3.3 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Accessories Market by Value



4. COVID-19

4.1 Impact of Covid-19

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Sales

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Ecommerce

4.4 Response of Industry



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Number of Internet Users

5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Online Shopping

5.1.3 Surging Urban Population

5.1.4 Escalating Mobile Cellular Subscription

5.1.5 Augmenting Social Media Users

5.1.6 Increasing Cross Border Shoppers

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Dependency on Third-Party Logistics Service

5.2.2 Fail to Anticipate Buyer Needs

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

5.3.2 Growth in Cloud Computing Technology

5.3.3 Influencer Marketing



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market Players by Share

6.3 China Monthly Time Spent per User by Market Players

6.4 China Daily Active Users by Market Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategy

Alibaba Group (Taobao)

Kuaishou

Pinduoduo Inc

Douyin (TikTok)

