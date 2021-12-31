China Lobaplatin Market Report 2021: in 2020, Sales Value Declined to $472 Million Due to COVID-19 - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Research Report on China's Lobaplatin Market, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since its launch in China, lobaplatin showed an upward trend in sales volume and value from 2005 to 2019. In 2020, the sales value of lobaplatin in China declined to USD472 million due to the outbreak of COVID-19 at the beginning of the year which affected the proper functioning of Chinese healthcare institutions, but the CAGR from 2016 to 2020 was still up to 20.3%.

The publisher expects that sales of lobaplatin in China will recover gradually from 2021 to 2025 as the COVID-19 is effectively controlled in the country. And the rising incidence of advanced breast cancer, small cell lung cancer and chronic granulocytic leukemia in China caused by increasing environmental pollution and changing lifestyles will boost the sales of lobaplatin. Generic drugs of lobaplatin are also expected to be available in China in the next few years, which will lower the average sales price of lobaplatin and increase the sales volume.

There are five types of platinum-based antitumor drugs commonly used in China: first-generation cisplatin, second-generation carboplatin and nedaplatin, third-generation oxaliplatin and lobaplatin. Lobaplatin, 1,2-diammino-methy lcyclobutane-platinum (II) lactate, was developed in Germany. In 2002, China's Hainan Changan International Pharmaceutical purchased the patent right and the production and selling rights in China from ASAT, a German company.

In 2005, its lobaplatin production was approved by the NMPA of China and marketed as a new Category I drug. In addition to affecting DNA synthesis and replication, its mechanism also affects the expression of the original tumor gene c-mye which is involved in oncogenesis, apoptosis and cell proliferation. The approved indications for lobaplatin in China are advanced breast cancer, small cell lung cancer and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML).

According to IARC of WHO, globally, there were 19.29 million new cases of cancer in 2020, among which 2.26 million were cases of breast cancer, surpassing the 2.2 million cases of lung cancer. Breast cancer has become the most prevalent cancer around the world.

For Chinese patients, breast cancer ranks first in the incidence of malignant tumors among women, with about 304,000 cases per year, of which about 3% to 10% of women have distant metastases at the time of diagnosis. Even among early stage patients, 30% to 40% of them can develop into advanced breast cancer.

The 5-year survival rate for patients with advanced breast cancer in China is only 20%, and the overall median survival time is 2 to 3 years, which is significantly lower than that in developed countries. The statistics from IARC have also shown that there were 3 million cancer deaths in China in 2020, with 120,000 deaths from breast cancer.

The number of new lung cancer cases in China in 2020 reached 820,000, 15%-20% of which were cases of small cell lung cancer. The number of deaths from lung cancer in China in 2020 was up to 710,000, accounting for 23.8% of all cancer deaths. Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a type of cancer caused by myeloproliferative neoplasm with 1-2 cases per 100,000 people.

It accounts for approximately 15% of newly diagnosed adult leukemia cases, and considering that China's population is upwards of 1.4 billion, the number of new CMML cases would be above 20,000 per year, and the number of surviving CMML patients exceeds 100,000.

The anti-cancer mechanism of platinum antitumor drugs can be divided into 4 steps: transmembrane transport, hydration dissociation, targeted migration, and acting on DNA to cause DNA replication disorder, thus inhibiting the division of cancer cells.

Companies Mentioned

Hainan Changan International Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

