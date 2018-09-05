China Low-speed Autonomous Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Industry Chain Market to 2023: Market Will Expand Rapidly, Hitting an Estimated RMB3.3 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "ADAS and Autonomous Driving Industry Chain Report 2018 (V) - Low-speed Autonomous Vehicle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Beginning with driverless delivery vehicles, the Chinese low-speed autonomous vehicle market will expand rapidly, hitting an estimated RMB3.3 billion conservatively by 2023.

The low-speed autonomous vehicle is defined in the report as the autonomous cars that run at below 30km/h on fixed routes or in enclosed areas.







It's too early for existing autonomous driving technology to enable autonomous driving on complex urban roads. But there are more mature technologies and solutions for low-speed autonomous driving in relatively enclosed areas or on fixed routes. Some enterprises like Navya have put it into commercial application. Navya has produced more than 100 driverless minibuses- AUTONOM SHUTTLE and sold them to more than 16 countries.







Despite a late starter, China boasts a huge market for low-speed autonomous vehicles. Meanwhile, Chinese users are more receptive to new things. These factors will make the Chinese market develop faster than foreign ones.







As China is home to the world's largest E-commerce market and most convenient express delivery network as well as the rapidly rising labor costs, the driverless delivery vehicle market will be a tipping point of the Chinese low-speed autonomous driving market. Dozens of companies have made a foray into unmanned delivery under different scenarios, including hospital, campus, express delivery and meal delivery service. The report here focuses on only outdoor autonomous delivery enterprises.







The driverless agricultural machinery market, the most active segment in driverless working vehicle field, has attracted more than a dozen businesses.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Low-speed Autonomous Driving Industry







2 Low-speed Autonomous Driving Market







3 Foreign Companies in Low-speed Autonomous Driving







4 Chinese Companies in Low-speed Autonomous Driving







5 Driverless Delivery Vehicle Market and Manufacturers







6 Driverless Working Vehicle Market and Manufacturers





Companies Mentioned





2getthere

Aisimba

Auro Robotics

Auto X

BestMile

COWAROBOT

Cainiao

DeepBlue Technology

e.GO Mobile

Easy Mile

Einride

FALCON

Gaussian Robotics

HiGo Automotive

i-Tage Technology

IDRIVERPLUS

Komatsu

Local Motors

MAGRIDE

Marble

May Mobility

Meituan

Navibook

Navya

Neolix

Nuro.ai

ohmio

Oxbotica

Pudu Tech

SB Drive

SUNING

Starship

TARDEC

UISEE

UniStrong

Volvo

Zoominbot

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rffr3j/china_lowspeed?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

