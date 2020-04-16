China Mask Market, By Product, By Type, By Filter Type, By Particulate Matter, By Standard Ratings, By Usage, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

China Mask Market, By Product (Reusable and Disposable), By Type (Foldable and Non-Foldable), By Filter Type (Particulate Filter, Gas & Odor Filter, Grade Filter, Naso Filter, Combination Filter), By Particulate Matter (PM2.5, PM10, PM1, PM0.3), By Standard Ratings (N95, N99, N100, P95, P100), By Usage (Individual, Industrial/Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Institutional/Direct Sales, Retail Sales), By Region (East, South West, North & North East, North West, South Central), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025







China mask market is estimated to reach $ 3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to remain high over the next five years due to rising health concerns, growing pollution levels and increasing regulations to wear masks in hospitals and clinics as well as some of the industrial sectors, like construction, mining, transportation, etc. Use of masks has especially surged on account of spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the beginning of the year 2020.



China mask market is segmented based on product, type, filter, particulate matter, standard ratings, usage, distribution channel and region.Based on product, the market is segmented into reusable and disposable masks.



Reusable masks led the China mask market as they can be used more than once and are therefore preferred by the users.



Based on standard rating, the market is segmented into N95, N99, N100, P95, P100 and others.Among all these ratings, N95 segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the China mask market.



The reason behind this is N95 masks offer 50% lesser breathing endurance than others, which means people can wear them for longer durations without feeling suffocated.



Major players operating in China mask market are 3M, Green Shield, Honeywell, Uvex, Dongguan Rongxin, Tianjin TEDA, Shanghai Meike, Asami, Kowa, Shen Huang, and others. Leading companies are launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of China mask market.

• To classify and forecast China mask market based on product, type, filter, particulate matter, standard ratings, usage, distribution channel and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for China mask market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in China mask market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for China mask market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in China mask market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.



While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of China mask market using a Top-Down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Mask manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and others

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to masks

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, China mask market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Market, By Product:

o Reusable Masks

o Disposable Masks

• Market, By Type:

o Foldable

o Non-Foldable

• Market, By Filter Type:

o Particulate Filter

o Gas & Odor Filter

o Grade Filter

o Naso Filter

o Combination Filter

• Market, By Particulate Matter:

o PM 0.3

o PM 1

o PM 2.5

o PM 10

• Market, By Standard Ratings:

o N95

o N99

o N100

o P95

o P100

• Market, By Usage:

o Individual

o Industrial/Commercial

o Others

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Institutional/Direct Sales

o Retail Sales

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o East

o South West

o North & North-East

o North-West

o South Central

• Market, By Company:

o 3M

o Green Shield

o Honeywell

o Uvex

o Dongguan Rongxin

o Others



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in China mask market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the reports:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



