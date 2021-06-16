China Matters Characterizes the Country's First National Urban Wetland

It is now the first and only national wetland park in China combining urban life, farming and culture. Nurtured by Xixi Town built more than 1,100 years ago, Xixi Wetland has become a cradle of fishing, bamboo and tea culture. Thanks to the wisdom and efforts of traditional craftsmen living in the town, the wetland fosters a bunch of intangible cultural heritage items.

In Xixi National Wetland Park, Josh meets a craftswoman who has been devoted to making bamboo basket for over 40 years and learns the basic skills of basket making.

He also talks to a leading researcher in the wetland and understands more of how the wetland was transformed from a marsh into an ecological park. The video is filmed and produced by China Matters.

