China Matters Releases A Documentary Film on China's FAST Telescope

It was officially unveiled in September 2016. So far as now, it has identified 114 new pulsars, released by the FAST Operation and Development Center of the National Astronomical Observatories of China.

FAST is located in Pingtang county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province. Nan Rendong, who first proposed the idea of the FAST project in 1994, has played the lead role in this giant project. Jiang Peng, current chief engineer of FAST, joined this project in 2009, and learned a lot from his teacher and friend Nan Rendong.

This video, featuring the chief engineers of FAST, was produced by China Matters. It shows the untold stories of this project and explains why FAST could be a wonder, with the potential to unlock the secrets of our universe.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162376/Video_FAST_Telescope.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Ms. Cheng Yao

Tel：+86-10-68996566

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chinamatters/videos/569309667039474/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sh8PFhzFap8

SOURCE China Matters